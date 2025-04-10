In-state WR details love for Clemson, UNC's push in recruitment

In-state WR Jude Hall details love for Clemson, UNC's push in recruitment

Navigating uncertainty in your recruitment can undoubtedly pose challenges. Through all of that, however, there is one thing that Jude Hall is sure of. He can compete with the best the country has to offer. Hall of Greenville (SC) Christ Church Episcopal is a rising three-star receiver for the 2026 class. Recently, he participated in Charlotte’s Under Armour Camp in early April, squaring off against some serious talent. That afternoon had several moments for the young wideout where he felt like he belonged on the field. In a stretch where he’s decommitted from Duke and has to evaluate his options further, his play on the field is one thing he isn’t worried about. “I feel like because the way I competed and handled my one-on-ones, even when I didn't get a good ball, if I got a good ball, I came down with the catch,” Hall said. “I feel like that just gives me more confidence knowing that I can compete with some of the best players in the nation.” TigerNet caught up with Hall after his outing in Charlotte, with the three-star wideout saying that Clemson was the first school to reach out after his decommitment. Hall recently visited Clemson for spring practice, with Tyler Grisham being one who was in consistent contact with him throughout his recruitment process. As for his impressions of spring football and Clemson’s operation, he was left thoroughly impressed with how practice is conducted. There was plenty of time spent with Grisham, but also with Dabo Swinney as the day progressed. “It was awesome,” Hall said. “Just watching them all compete, all that stuff. It was incredible.” Clemson hasn’t been the only school interested since Hall’s decommitment. Bill Belichick and North Carolina hosted Hall the day prior, keeping the Greenville native in North Carolina for the weekend. Hall added that the Tar Heels want him back for a private workout, showing a strong interest in what he could bring to their future offense. While neither school has offered yet, momentum has been built with both schools. For Clemson, there is a sentimental value that the Tigers hold. Growing up with a relatively easy drive to campus, Hall has had a strong love for the university since childhood. It doesn’t hurt that Clemson was the first to dial his number once his decommitment was made public. He has expressed interest in returning to campus in the summer, hoping to score an offer from a school he’s loved for all of his life. “Well, ever since I decommitted from Duke, they were the first ones to really talk to me,” Hall said. “My parents also went to Clemson. I grew up loving Clemson, so I feel like that's just a connection. The first ones that hit me up, the first ones that talked to me, and the first ones to show that they care about me.” 2026 WR Jude Hall is here.



Hall recently visited Clemson, and has flashed his speed in a big way today.



A player told me at camp today “he’s a dawg.”@ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/BxEmT9jXGF — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 6, 2025

