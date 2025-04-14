In-state lineman talks 'amazing' Clemson visit, chase to be top player in class

In-state tackle Nate Carson talks 'amazing' Clemson visit, chase to be top player in class
In-state tackle Nate Carson talks 'amazing' Clemson visit, chase to be top player in class
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

When it comes to steady risers within their class, Nate Carson fits that description.

The 2027 Irmo product recently participated in Charlotte’s Under Armour camp, competing with some of the Southeast's best offensive and defensive linemen.

The Columbia native has already scored offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State, and other top programs.

Earlier this month, Carson visited Clemson, taking in the campus alongside his team for a spring practice.

When the words Clemson came up, the 2027 tackle flashed a smile, knowing that the Tigers made quite an impression.

“The team went out there as a group so they could see the facility and stuff with me,” Carson said. “I mean, it was just amazing.”

When speaking of Clemson, the operation and the intensity became quick standouts to the young tackle, adding he “loved” how practice is carried out under Dabo Swinney’s watch.

For now, Carson is focused on solidifying the strong reputation that he’s picked up over the course of his early high school career.

To start that process, he decided Charlotte’s Under Armour Camp was a good spot to start. In his first outing, he flashed his potential well.

Carson held up well against his peers, as he was excited to take on this new opportunity.

“It was amazing going against upperclassmen,” Carson told TigerNet. “It was amazing. I got to see what it is like because this is my first camp, and I got to see how I will do. I feel like I did good. I have a lot of things to work on. Yeah, it was fun going against people. That's four stars, five stars, four stars with me, older guys, 2027s. It was just fun.”

As the Irmo product heads into his junior year, he’s hoping to be back in Clemson for the summer and continuing to build a foundation with the staff.

He is also chasing the goal of being the top player in his class.

For Carson, it’s time to get to work.

“I'm just going to keep working,” Carson told TigerNet. “I thank God for giving me these blessings. Thank God for the opportunities, and I'm going just to work so I can be No. 1 in my class.”

Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts