In-state standout Michael Martin details camp visit, what makes Clemson 'a special place'

A new positive reality quickly shattered camp expectations. For in-state 2028 running back Michael Martin of Greenville (SC) Christ Church, he entered Dabo Swinney's high school camp ready to compete. As groups were assigned to organize workouts better, Martin assumed he'd be working with players his age. CJ Spiller had different plans. Martin was quickly placed in Spiller's top group, competing against the top players on campus that day. The rising sophomore is no stranger to being an early riser. He's already scored offers from Syracuse and Wake Forest, and has been on Clemson's radar for quite some time. With Swinney's operation, an offer won't be on the table for another year, but this session provided Spiller with a unique opportunity to take a glimpse into the future. His move paid off, with Martin quickly becoming a standout in the group, proving he belonged despite the added pressure and lack of notice that he would face such heavy expectations that morning. "It meant a lot to me to be thrown in Coach Spiller's A group," Martin said. "It was surprising but also a compliment to see that the staff recognized me enough to want to watch me closely with that group. I was supposed to be with guys my age, 9th and 10th graders, but before the camp started, I was moved up to the older group with guys they had already offered. Being a rising sophomore in that group fueled me in a different way. I work hard already, but now I will take it to another level." With that added group came tough coaching from Spiller, but Martin took it in stride. He knew it was going to be a tough day, but his performance certainly validated why the Tigers already have a close eye on him for his recruitment. "I’m not going to lie, working with Coach Spiller was tough," Martin said. "He demands your all on every single rep. He pushes you to your limit and I like that. We spoke after camp, and he told me a few things I needed to work on. He said he liked my size and to just keep working hard and have a great season." Martin will look to build on a freshman season in which he totaled 676 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging nearly four yards per carry. Sessions like these will only serve to boost the attention he's already begun to receive from a productive freshman campaign. In addition to Spiller, Swinney was also one to give him coaching, but that also served as fuel for the in-state product to continue to get better. "Seeing Coach Swinney and talking to him makes it even more special, being back at Clemson," Martin told TigerNet. "He told me he is keeping a close eye on me, and that motivated me even more. I mean, the campus is beautiful, and being close to home is nice." Even some of the current players found time to encourage the rising sophomore to keep doing his thing. David Eziomume and Gideon Davidson were seen at Swinney's camp helping coach for sessions, and the Greenville native views them as older brother figures. Martin feels like Clemson has all the right ingredients coming together to create a recipe for a strong relationship. "Just being around the players and them talking to me and encouraging me is great," Martin said. "David Eziomume and Gideon Davidson show me a lot of love and are like big brother figures to me. It’s just a special place." I worked hard and learned a lot @ClemsonFB Gets better every time I’m there! @CJSPILLER @andrew_zow @CUCoachMosley @msnjhnstn @D_Rench_ @ClemsonOnAthlon @TIinClemson @HatfieldQuin @broti24 @Waltjr2222 @Jdjacks45 @Todd_C_08 @windham_john @amanirichburg88 @ccesfootball… pic.twitter.com/eO8yB84R9l — Michael S. Martin II “BIG 13” (@BigMichaelBig13) June 5, 2025

