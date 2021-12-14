In coaching hires, Swinney not worried about pleasing the minority

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney says that his program is the model program in all of college football, and that its record speaks for itself. Swinney pointed to that record and said if people don’t believe in him and trust him to make the right hires for his program after that sustained success, then they aren’t ever going to believe in him.

Swinney announced Tuesday a number of staff changes, including Wes Goodwin being promoted to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and adding the role of co-defensive coordinator alongside safeties coach Mickey Conn.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed added the role of special teams coordinator previously held by Conn, while recruiting coordinator/defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has added the title of assistant head coach.

Offensively, the Tigers promoted Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Clemson named Kyle Richardson, who had served as director of high school relations and special assistant to the offense, as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach.

Swinney admitted that he didn’t interview anyone from outside the program and that it took him 30 seconds to make the decision. He also admitted that he has heard that many people are not happy with those decisions – football SID Ross Taylor keeps him apprised of the mood of the fan base – but he isn’t going to change to make a “minority” happy.

“I know it's out there because Ross likes to give me the vibe of stuff. But I don't pay any attention to any of that,” Swinney said Tuesday evening. “That's the last thing I've got time for. This is what I do for a living. Since 1993, I've been coaching football. All I can tell you is that when I got this job in 2009, Clemson had not won an ACC Championship in 20 years. And I wasn't a real popular hire. When I got the job in '09, Clemson hadn't won 10 games in 20 years.

“Clemson hadn't won a National Championship since 1981. All I can say is that if people don't believe me in after 13 years of what they've experienced at Clemson, they ain't never going to believe in me. I have never worried about trying to please the minority. I have never worried about that.”

Swinney said his vision for his program has never wavered.

“All I've ever worried about is what is right and loving my players and developing great men through the game. The vision of this program has never changed,” Swinney said. “I've never been one to chase championships. I just chase hearts and try to build great men through the game, and if we do that, championships will come.”

He then said he thinks he’s done enough to earn the trust of the fans to make the right decision but can’t help how people feel.

“If people don't believe in me and I haven't demonstrated enough good decision-making over 13 years? And now we are going for our 11th 10-win season in a row,” Swinney said. “We've won seven conference championships in the last 10 years. We've won two National Championships and we are an onside kick away from a third and we've beaten the best of the best of the best to do it. And we've done it the Clemson way. In my opinion, we are the model program in college football. There is nobody out there having the type of consistency we've had on and off the field academically and with success on the field. I really don't know what else to say. If people don't believe in me, they ain't never going to believe in me.”