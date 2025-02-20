How one dinner revealed Clemson's culture to defensive transfer Will Heldt

Will Heldt understood the history of Clemson’s success at the defensive end position. He also knew that was something that he wanted to be a part of. Heldt was one of the few bright spots on a struggling Purdue team that recorded one win in 2024. After a coaching change was decided upon, the former Boilermaker recalled having to make a tough decision of his own. After producing 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one touchdown, he was considered one of the top talents at his position coming out of the transfer portal. There was going to be some boxes that schools had to check to garner Heldt’s attention. The first that came to mind was a program that could win. Enter Clemson. “It was an extremely difficult decision to leave my guys there, and it was a terribly hard decision for me, but it was in the best interest of my future,” Heldt said on the 2 Right Turns podcast. “The biggest thing for me was finding a place I knew I could win, and that’s why I feel comfortable here. I feel comfortable with the guys here, guys coming back, and I’m excited to get after it.” That comfort with the roster was easy to find. Heldt recalls he was being picked up from the airport with what he understood was dinner at Dabo Swinney’s house. He didn’t know that there were 20 players on Clemson’s roster waiting to meet him. “I was coming from another visit, and they took me straight to Coach Swinney’s house. I’m like, wow, dinner at Coach Swinney’s house is crazy,” Heldt said. “We rolled up, and there were 20 players and what seemed like the entire coaching staff, and I didn’t know what to think. It was a cool moment, and it was great to finally get around and start to feel what it is like here.” Heldt praised the genuine nature of the roster, and how the players made him feel incredibly comfortable quickly. Those traits can also be applied to Swinney, who Heldt says built a genuine connection with him and the staff. “You hear things in the media about Coach Swinney and about Clemson, but it comes down to when you meet and get to know him,” Heldt said. “There’s nobody more genuine than him. We talked a little bit about football, but he’s really trying to get to know you, your life experiences, and how you grew up. It really is a connection.” Now, Heldt will attempt to connect with the defense on the field. The former Big Ten standout will be tasked with being the final piece in a pass rush filled with high-end talent.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!