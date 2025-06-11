How Matt Luke's camp discovery powered top 2027 Clemson OL target Carter Jones

Matt Luke knows talent when he sees it. Nearly one year ago, Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA) walked onto the grounds of Clemson's campus as an unranked recruit, hoping to get the ball rolling on his recruitment. Little did he know that his dream would soon be realized. At the time, Jones was a rising sophomore and not on the Tigers' radar. After Luke got a look at him during Dabo Swinney's 2024 high school camp, he had an epiphany, believing he had discovered a special prospect. Luke wasted no time in adding Jones to his visit itinerary, with the 2027 tackle accompanying Malcolm Gaston, Desmond Green, and future Clemson OL pledges Carter Scruggs and Braden Wilmes. Jones always wondered what Luke saw, but he understood it was the start of a special relationship with Clemson. Fast-forward one year later, and Jones was no longer an unknown commodity at Swinney's camp. Instead, he was a highly touted four-star prospect with offers from Georgia, Ohio State, North Carolina, and several other top programs. The Virginia native drew quite the audience as he lined up for reps. Luke, Swinney, and Kevin Kelly all gathered to watch him perform. Jones told TigerNet that in that moment, he felt like instinct kicked in, and it was time to put on a show and earn an offer that he's coveted for quite some time. "It's like a little bit of fight or flight, almost," Jones said. "If I do good, like I said, good things are going to happen. And those are the two that you want besides Coach Luke. Those are the two that you want. You do very well, and you want them to evaluate you and give you a good evaluation. So just seeing them, them both watching me, maybe know, okay, this is my time. Let me almost put on a show for them." Jones certainly put together a stellar performance, and a meeting in Swinney's office was set for his curtain call. When the offer came, Swinney face-timed Jones' mother, ensuring his family could all be there for the moment the four-star prospect had been waiting for. Jones has had a strong affinity for Clemson since that serendipitous discovery by Luke, and that relationship will only seem to get stronger. There won't be too much of a wait before he gets to revisit Clemson, confirming he will be back for the Tigers' opener against LSU. "Well, Clemson is definitely one of my top schools and at the top of the top, so the offer meant everything to me," Jones said. "It's just such a blessing and definitely a school I'm going to really be looking at because I really do love Clemson." Jones had always wondered what the Tigers' offensive line coach saw in him last year. Luke's answer was simple, and one that has been the driving force of a strong relationship: When you see it, you see it. "He just said, when you see it, you see it," Jones said. "And when I know, I know. So I've always liked him just for that reason. Not only is he a great coach, and he knows the art of coaching very well, as he explained it to me, but that's just one of the reasons that I really like him."

