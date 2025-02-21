How Dabo Swinney and Peter Woods' sales pitches sold Clemson defensive transfer

How Dabo Swinney and Peter Woods' sales pitches sold Jeremiah Alexander to Clemson

Finish what you started. For Jeremiah Alexander, the search for a new home came with some added familiarity. His first memories of what Clemson meant to him were the lineage of Alabama players like EJ Williams and Justyn Ross being local names who shined in high school and ultimately chose the Tigers. One of the top prospects in the class of 2022, Alexander was a five-star Alabama native who stayed in-state with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide instead of venturing out to Clemson. Alexander’s tenure at Alabama didn’t pan out like he initially planned, unable to crack the starting rotation in his three years, appearing in 27 games in that span. Entering the portal, he knew it was time for a fresh change of scenery. On the 2 Right Turns podcast recently, he said it was a tough decision initially, acknowledging that the beginning of his collegiate career didn’t exactly begin as he hoped for. Despite this, he remembers meeting with Dabo Swinney in his office, and the belief that sparked the idea that Clemson could be his home. “I remember sitting in his office, and he (Swinney) told me he’s gonna love it here. He’s gonna enjoy his life as a person and a player. He’s gonna push me to my limit. Something he said repeatedly throughout the day was, as a man thinketh, so is he, with a reflection of a little and big Tiger," Alexander said. "That sits in my heart because the stuff I went through, being a five-star kid coming out of a high school that goes through adversity, can put a lot on your mind.” That belief that Clemson could be a fresh start and a new path forward, along with someone who could push him as a man and a player, was too enticing to pass up. Usually, in the portal, you are essentially speed-dating to get a top player on campus. Still, Alexander’s situation was unique, given Swinney’s staff had already done extensive work on building a foundation with him. Alexander recalled that given the Tigers’ unique advantage in his recruitment, he felt like both parties didn’t skip a beat on reconnecting. One thing that always helps is a familiar face already on the roster. Peter Woods played high school football with Alexander at Thompson, where the duo shined on the gridiron for several seasons. Once his former teammate hit the portal, Woods put together his sales pitch with the hope his close friend would be able to share the field with him once again. “He (Woods) told me everyone is genuine. This is a business-oriented game we are in, but outside of football, Coach (Nick) Eason and Coach Swinney, it is personal and means more than football. It was something that opened up to me and wanted me to come make this decision to play here for Coach Swinney,” Alexander said. Indeed, both Swinney’s and Woods’ pitches were successful. Now, Alexander has a fresh start, alongside a defense getting its own version of a reset with Tom Allen.

