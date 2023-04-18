Helms wins the backup QB job with consistency, the coaches hope to redshirt Vizzina

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson’s quarterback situation is in good shape, and the continued solid play of Hunter Helms gives the coaches a chance to redshirt future star Christopher Vizzina. Anytime a new quarterback enters the mix there are those who wonder if the new guy will make a push for a starting spot. After the spring, it’s evident that Cade Klubnik is the starter and that Helms is the backup now and will likely command that same spot during the season, allowing the coaches to further develop Vizzina and get him ready for the future. During Saturday’s spring game, Helms lead the Orange squad and finished 8-of-18 for 112 yards without a turnover. Head coach Dabo Swinney loves what he’s seen out of Helms this spring. “Hunter Helms has had his best spring,” Swinney said. “It’s been fun to watch him. He’s by far the best version of Hunter Helms we’ve seen. The biggest thing is he has gotten in better shape. He has changed his body. He is not a guy that is going to make a million plays with his legs but he is very smart. He understands the game and he knows the offense. But he has really changed his composition and that has really helped him. He has leaned up and he is moving better. He has done a great job. He is a guy that that you know you can depend on.” Helms is a former walk-on who impressed with a two-touchdown performance at Georgia Tech as a true freshman in 2020. He enters 2023 having completed 14-of-25 passes for 135 yards and two scores in 48 snaps over five career games. “He’s very, very confident,” Swinney said. “Really proud of him and what he’s done.” Vizzina was just 3-of-9 for nine yards Saturday, but Swinney said the Alabama native has a big-time future. “We love this kid CV, man,” Swinney said during ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of the spring game. “Not only is he big, he can really, really run. He can make all the throws, and man, we’re blessed to have him. He’s only 17 years old. He’s I think a future star for us and a guy that’s really bought into our plan for him, especially having a young guy. And that’s rare to see a young guy to really kind of buy into that.” The plan, for now, is to redshirt Vizzina. “We hope we can redshirt him if it all works out,” Swinney said. “Play him four games, get him some experience. But there’s a lot of factors that gotta go into that, what happens with (Cade) Klubnik and staying healthy and all that. But we really, really feel like he’s got a chance to be a great player here.” Vizzina put together a stellar career at Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, Ala. He completed 561-of-865 passes for 7,220 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his career, and he also scored 29 rushing touchdowns, giving him 88 combined touchdowns rushing and passing. Vizzina hit on 161-of-251 passes (64.1 percent) as a senior, totaling 1,828 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 341 yards and 11 scores.

