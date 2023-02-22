Hall says there is opportunity for playing time at defensive end

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – This is the spring of opportunity for all of Clemson’s defensive ends.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall has to replace Myles Murphy and KJ Henry, but returns both Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll as players who have started in the past. However, no one is set for a starting job, and Hall says that it’s time for the younger players – and the ones who have been around – to show what they can do.

Both Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson were a part of the 2021 recruiting class, but Denhoff has played just 20 defensive snaps in seven games and has just one tackle to his credit. Patterson saw action against UConn during the 2021 season but hasn’t played since.

Add in a fifth-year player like Greg Williams, and Hall knows the opportunity for playing time is there for someone.

“We’re looking forward to that,” Hall said during the National Signing Day show. “You’ve got guys that sit around and are waiting for that chance. Now they get a chance to do it. I’m excited to see them.”

Hall said that redshirt freshman Jahiem Lawson and third-year sophomore Armon Mason have the potential to be contributors next season. Mason, who joined the team as a walk-on in 2021, appeared in six games as a reserve this past season.

“They’re all going to get an opportunity to have a great spring and contribute to this team,” Hall said.

Thomas, who has missed extensive time due to injury, is looking for one last chance to prove himself.

“I am excited about XT. Last year he did a great job of preparing himself for the season,” Hall said. “Hopefully, he can stay healthy and get back on the field and do what he's capable of doing. He trains like a pro. The sky is the limit for him.”

Hall signed three defensive ends during the last recruiting cycle. The first one he mentioned is David Ojiegbe.

“I see a guy that really works his tail off. Physical. Does a great job of attacking the ball,” Hall said. “Gives great effort. Great young man from a great school; they have won championships. So, we are bringing in a kid that understands how important it is to win games.”

AJ Hoffler chose the Tigers over multiple big-time suitors.

“Another young man that works his butt off to be great. He's a smart kid. He understands the game,” Hall said. “It's one of those that the first time I saw him, I said this kid has an opportunity, he has a chance. He was recruited highly by everybody and I am excited to get him here and be a part of this program.”

TJ Parker is already on campus and will be here for spring practice.

“I am really excited about TJ. He is here already and doing a good job in the classroom and learning our system,” Hall said. “He is doing all of those things we look for in a young man. And he's another one that can come in and play right away. I think it helps that he has an opportunity to get into the weight room and be around our veteran players. Just understand what it takes. All of that is helping TJ Right now.”