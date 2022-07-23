Hall says competition will make his defensive ends better in fall camp

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Lemanski Hall has four great players he can plug in at the defensive end spot, and he doesn’t want any of them getting complacent or thinking they are an automatic starter. He wants the competition to make them all better.

Hall returns Myles Murphy, KJ Henry, Xavier Thomas, and Justin Mascoll as the most experienced ends on the roster, with Greg Williams and Kevin Swint expected to provide depth. Expect the competition to last deep into fall camp and into the season.

“There will be great competition. Obviously, the four guys in X (Thomas), Murphy, Mascoll, KJ, and then you have Greg and Kevin. That competition. That's what you want,” Hall said last week at Clemson’s media day. “I'll be honest with you. I think it brings the best out of all the guys and just keep guys from being complacent, thinking they have a position. That's the thought process moving forward, you have to earn the right to run out on the field, and I'm constantly telling my guys to push the guys in front of them and embrace the competition, and so I'm looking forward to camp.”

Many thought that Thomas would bolt for the NFL after last season, but he decided to return for a final season.

“Anytime you get a chance to get Xavier Thomas back, it's a big deal,” Hall said. “And when he said he was coming back, then I was fired up. Obviously, a guy with that kind of experience, athleticism, I think he's eager to prove a lot of people wrong. We all know what he can do. It's just a matter of time now. I just want him to execute and get it done. So we're excited to have him back.”

If Murphy decides to leave early for the NFL after this season, Hall would have to rely on Swint and Williams as the most experienced players heading into next season. Because of that, it’s crucial they get snaps this year.

“I definitely want to give Greg and Kevin a lot of reps because I'm losing four guys. It’s important that they get the game reps, get as much reps as they can possibly get,” Hall said. “So coming out of spring, I felt good about Greg. Now Zaire (Patterson) and Cade (Denhoff), they're developmental guys, didn't get a lot of reps, played a lot of scout team last year. So, it's super important they get the reps this fall as much as we can. Obviously, I got to get my guys ready to play, but so far, even this summer, they’ve all done a good job in the weight room, all those things that need to happen, but it's super important that they continue to progress at a high level and they're doing that.

“So I'm interested to see those guys put the work in the fall. I would be concerned because they don't have the reps and so it's important that they continue to develop in the classroom, learning the system, learning what we're doing technique wise when the millennium wise, and then getting out there and try to execute at a high level.”

Hall said he thinks his players have a chance to live out their dreams this season.

“I think I've matured as a position coach. They matured as players. And this is our final ride together and I'm excited,” Hall said. “Obviously, Xavier Thomas coming back, it was a big deal. It's a big deal. I'm glad. And now we get a chance to hopefully go out and play at a high level, be productive on the field, live out the dreams that they want as players, and I think they have that opportunity. KJ, he's a leader. He's a vocal leader. Thomas this season has obviously been more of a leader by example. He's got his body in great shape. Mentally, he's good. He's got physical. He's always been a physical player. Got bigger, stronger, leaned out and changde his body type. So I'm pleased with the effort so far in those guys.”