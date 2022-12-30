Halftime Analysis: Tigers waste chances to score as Vols lead

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – The Orange Bowl certainly didn’t get off to a favorable start for Clemson.

A bad fake field goal, three more missed field goals, and an offense that couldn’t complete a drive put the Tigers behind 14-3 after the first half against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium Friday night.

In the first half as Clemson’s starting quarterback, Cade Klubnik completed 16-of-29 passes for 201 yards.

PLAYER OF THE HALF: The early playing time for Toriano Pride has paid off big time. He grew up a lot from his early struggles and it showed in the first half. Clemson leaves its corners on an island a lot and he more than held his own with four tackles – three solo – and a pass breakup.

Since the quarterback change, wide receiver Joseph Ngata looks like a completely different player. He is catching passes with confidence and is moving as well as he has at any point during his career. During the first half, Ngata caught four passes for 57 yards.

STAT OF THE HALF: Tennessee racked up six penalties for 70 yards while Clemson was only flagged twice for ten yards.

WHAT’S WORKING FOR THE TIGERS:

*The deep ball – While Klubnik only connected on one deep pass, Tennessee defenders were called for pass interference multiple times on deep passes.

*Defense – Tennessee’s offense has moved the ball and put-up points on nearly every team they’ve played this season. Outside of the 50-yard completion that set up the Vols second touchdown, Clemson’s defense has held up pretty well considering they are missing starters Myles Murphy, Trenton Simpson and Sheridan Jones. Tennessee ran 36 plays for 191 yards in the first half. Clemson was credited with three sacks and five tackles for loss.

WHAT’S NOT WORKING FOR THE TIGERS:

*Special teams – The Clemson field goal unit didn’t get off to the best of starts. On Clemson’s first possession, head coach Dabo Swinney called a fake field goal on what would’ve been a 44-yard attempt. Drew Swinney was tackled short of the line to gain. Kicker BT Potter then missed his first two attempts of 55, 49, and 44 yards. None were chip shots, but the last two were well within Potter’s range. Before Friday night, Potter had missed three field goals all season. One of the misses was from 59 yards.

*Pressure on Klubnik – The Tennessee defensive line got to Cade Klubnik with ease in the first half. On two different occasions, Tennessee brought a rusher right up the middle and on both times, he made it to Klubnik without being touched. The Vols finished the half with three sacks and six tackles for loss.

WHAT THE TIGERS NEED TO DO WIN: The Tigers have crossed midfield on every drive but have three missed field goals and a fake that went awry. It's really simple - finish drives with points. That means being better inside the 30 as well. The Tigers have had not had a problem reaching the 30 but stall out there. The offensive line has to be better, and they need to run the ball effectively. Defensively it hasn't been terrible, but there have been a few big plays that need to be stopped. And finally, just run the ball and take some of the pressure off of Klubnik.