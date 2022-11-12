Halftime Analysis: Tigers hold onto two-score edge on Louisville

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Tenth-ranked Clemson has looked more comfortable this week against Louisville than at any point last weekend in South Bend.

DJ Uiagalelei has looked like the quarterback we saw through the season's first six games, and a 17-7 lead at the half is just what the doctor ordered.

Clemson ran 42 plays for 255 yards to Louisville's 28 plays for 160 yards.

PLAYERS OF THE HALF: Antonio Williams was a difference-maker in the first half when Uiagalelei got him the ball. Williams had a 36-yard catch on Clemson's second scoring drive and scored the Tigers' second touchdown of the game with a four-yard catch. The freshman wideout caught six passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

KJ Henry's leadership was on display from the moment the coin was flipped. As soon as it was determined the Tigers would go on offense first, Henry immediately found Uiagalelei and gave him some final words of encouragement. When the defense was on the field, it seemed like Henry was involved in every play – in the backfield harassing Cunningham and covering receivers downfield. Henry tallied three tackles, a half of a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry in the first half.

Barrett Carter was also a defensive standout in the first half, with three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

STAT OF THE HALF: With five points already, B.T. Potter has scored in 50 consecutive games. Potter has scored in every game since earning the starting placekicking job prior to the 2019 season. The Clemson record is 53 games, set by Chandler Catanzaro from 2010-13.

WHAT'S WORKING FOR THE TIGERS: We didn't see the quarterback run until late in the game last week against Notre Dame, but Clemson ran Uiagalelei right out of the gate, and not only did it help him settle in, but it didn't allow Louisville to key in on one thing. Clemson tight ends are also once again part of the game plan. Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool combined for three catches for 46 yards.

The Louisville running backs broke off a couple of long runs, but Clemson's defense is going to force someone other than Malik Cunningham to beat them, especially with his legs.

WHAT'S NOT WORKING FOR THE TIGERS: Just like most of the season, it's the little things that are keeping Clemson from taking that next step. It's false starts that put the offense behind the chains. It's missed tackles that keep drives alive or making mistakes that cost the Clemson defense last weekend.

The screen passes. Screen passes are an extension of the run game and will always be in the playbook, but they just aren't working. Clemson's offense was moving down the field midway through the second quarter, and Uiagalelei threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Antonio Williams. He was immediately hit for a four-yard loss to put Clemson in a second-and-long situation.

WHAT THE TIGERS NEED TO DO WIN: For the most part, Clemson just needs to keep doing what it's doing but clean up the little things.

The offense has moved the ball for the most part. Outside of the fumble, Uiagalelei has played well for the most part. He's run the ball with authority and made big throws in key situations. Hopefully, that confidence and passing to the tight end will continue in the second half.

Defensively, clean up the missed tackles, and don't let Cunningham get comfortable in the pocket or running the ball.