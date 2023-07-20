Grisham looking for production, health from his wide receivers

CLEMSON – Tyler Grisham is looking for a big year from his wide receivers. They just need to stay healthy. Three wide receivers missed spring practice dealing with injuries – Troy Stellato, Beaux Collins, and Adam Randall – and all three have dealt with injuries during their time at Clemson. With that trio missing time as new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley installed his Air Raid offense, it was Antonio Williams, Cole Turner, Brannon Spector, Noble Johnson, and several walk-ons who took practice reps and played in the spring game. Grisham said that both Collins and Randall are cleared to go and Stellato is close to 100 percent with fall camp starting in two weeks, and that all three have done what they can to learn the offense. “They've been in meetings, and so they're having to learn the offense," Grisham said. "And man, those guys are in there. They're on board, even though they're not practicing, they're making sure that they know how to draw it up and how to communicate it, sending signals, [and] new terminology. So, they know it really well. Even though they weren't practicing, they were out there. They were in line and they were helping out and so they were involved. So there shouldn't be any drop-off. “ Williams caught five passes for 24 yards in the spring game and led the team in receptions (56) and yards (604) last season, and Grisham thinks the sophomore is poised for a big year in Riley’s offense. ”What he did for us last year was so needed and finally having someone that can command the slot was huge and he’s already taken the next step. He’s 194 [pounds] and carries it well and having a great summer,” Grisham said. “[Williams] showed that this spring [that he will thrive in the new offense]. This new offense, super pumped about that. ”I think it kind of just comes easy to him, but really taking the next step and treat yourself like a pro right now is going to be big for him. What I love about Antonio is he’s just the same every day. He’s not too high…he doesn’t get too low. He’s very steady and I like that; I want to recruit guys like that.”

In addition to the returning players, Grisham adds freshmen Ronan Hanafin and Tyler Brown into the mix.

“We actually have good depth. This is probably going to be the most depth we've had albeit everyone stays healthy," Grisham said. "Our room's pretty loaded."

Will the freshmen contribute?

"We have guys that are capable of contributing this year," Grisham said. "I believe with the way that we play, there's going to be guys that roll in and are going to be asked to make plays. I think they can.”

The good news? This offense is easier to pick up than previous versions.

“With the scheme, the way that we install, the way that we practice is different where there's more teaching, there's more half speed, three-quarter speed, teaching periods that allow the guys to kind of conserve their legs but also learn and correct," he said. "There's a ton of confidence and there's a lot more freedom. I think the guys kind of feel like they're able to go be athletes. There are fewer parameters on each and every route and each and every play. You'll find grass, get open, make plays, have fun."

