Governor McMaster says Clemson "is a great place" for ceremonial NIL bill signing

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Five Clemson football players crowded into the front row of Monday’s news conference with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster with big smiles on their faces, secure in the knowledge that an opportunity to earn extra money isn’t too far in the future.

The state of South Carolina's Compensation of Intercollegiate Athletes bill will allow college student-athletes in South Carolina to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness by third parties unaffiliated with their schools. McMaster was joined by Clemson President Jim Clements, Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich, University of South Carolina Senior Deputy Athletics Director Chance Miller, members of the General Assembly, and other state leaders for the ceremonial signing of the bill.

The signing took place at the Clemson Memorial Stadium Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center.

“It’s something whose time has come,” McMaster said. “South Carolina is a place that believes in free enterprise. This new law is an exercise in free enterprise.”

McMaster said Clemson was the ideal place for the ceremonial signing.

“We needed to do it some place and this is a great place. Clemson is a great school. It has won championships, great people and it is one of the most beautiful parts of our state and every part of our state is beautiful,” McMaster said. “There is a lot of enthusiasm for (the NIL) here, as there are by the other schools as you saw by the representatives. We could not do it at all of them.

“This is a good way to allow student-athletes to utilize (their name, image and likeness) in a way that will not interfere with their school-work. This is also brings more attention to the schools and creates opportunity. It is a good thing.”

South Carolina’s bill won’t go into effect until July 1, 2022. In the interim, proponents are hopeful that the NCAA or Congress will provide a framework that ensure uniformity for all schools across the country.

Clemson's Radakovich said he was in favor of the bill.

“It’s a joyous day,” Radakovich said. “It’s one that our student-athletes will remember for years and years to come. It gives student-athletes the opportunity to take their NIL and monetize it in a really positive way. As we await what happens from the NCAA or the Federal government, we really needed to make sure that we had our own bill that would help our student-athletes. We’re just excited about being one of the 18 states right now that have enacted one of these bills.”

Nineteen states have passed NIL law, including seven states – Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas and New Mexico – where the law could go into effect as early as next month.

“Ours goes into effect next year and some go into effect after that and there are a half-a-dozen other or 18 states that will pass a law of some kind,” McMaster said. “I think we are all a little bit different, but of course the NCAA may come out with some sort of rule or guidance themselves.

“We have a lot to offer in South Carolina schools besides this. So, I think this will help us stay competitive...If you want to go places, South Carolina is the place to be. These universities, these teams and these student-athletes are another reflection of the talent we have in South Carolina.”