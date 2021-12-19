Goodwin's personality shines through: "I want to take the fight to the offense"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – New defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin met with the media following Saturday’s practice and he was all smiles as he looked at the crowds of microphones and cameras. It was quickly obvious that Goodwin let his personality shine through the more he became comfortable in his surroundings.

Goodwin joked and laughed at different points, then scowled at one reporter who asked if he was good at stealing signs. When he was asked if he has a photographic memory – as head coach Dabo Swinney has suggested – Goodwin shrugged his shoulders and said, “That’s what they say. I don’t’ know if I’ve been clinically diagnosed with that.”

Another asked if he would need a get-back coach, like former defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Another smile, and then, “No. Not to say I won’t get out on the field.”

When he was asked about his nickname – Weslichick (a nod to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick) – Goodwin turned serious.

“Man, I have such great respect for Coach Belichick and all he’s accomplished,” Goodwin said. “Hopefully, one day, I can live up to that nickname. To even be mentioned in the same breath is such an honor.”

While he might not have been entirely ready for the barrage of questions thrown his way, he stood in and answered them all, showing the depth of personality he possesses. It’s that personality and his football IQ that led Swinney to name Goodwin the defensive coordinator just minutes after he found Venables was headed to Oklahoma.

“I was just waiting on the phone call,” Goodwin said. “I was good either way. So, I was just waiting to talk to both of them to see how things unfolded.”

Goodwin and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn will be tasked with getting the Tigers ready for the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa St. (Dec. 29/5:45 p.m./ESPN), and he thinks he will be ready for the task. Even making the play calls.

“I would, in my mind, play the game out. ‘I’m going to call this in this situation.’ ‘That worked.’ ‘That wouldn’t be a great call,’” Goodwin said. “Every day, for the last 10 or 12 years, I’ve been in this profession, I’ve always thought big picture, preparing myself for this moment.

“Philosophically, we're both very aggressive. I want to take the fight to the offense and be very aggressive play-caller-wise. Obviously, I'll put my stamp on it, (insert) some great concepts that I've learned from other places I've been and continue to grow our scheme and stay at the forefront of college football."

He said he’s learned from some of the best defensive minds in the business, and that includes Venables.

"I think all great coaches are coaches of players and fellow coaches around them," Goodwin said about Venables. "Definitely, we would talk about what he's thinking in this situation, his thoughts about coverages and pressures, that sort of deal, personnel, how to take matchups. Total education of the game being in that room every day."

The goals haven’t changed.

“Our goals are the same standard of defense that Coach Swinney set forth from Day 1,” Goodwin said. “Our defense isn’t based off of one person. Clemson’s defense has always been about players. Our expectation is to continue to play great defense and even try to ramp it up a notch.”

Goodwin said he wouldn’t reveal what happened when the players learned he was taking over, but he said he feels like he has the support of the locker room.

“That’s the thing that means the most to me, the players in this locker room. All of them are all in, committed,” Goodwin said.

As for being overlooked, Goodwin feels like Clemson is better with a chip on its shoulder.

“This is, for sure, a dream job, but I think this program, from Coach Swinney on down, has been built with guys who have had chips on their shoulder or may have been overlooked or somebody has had to take a risk on them,” Goodwin said. “That’s kind of how I see Clemson being built along the way. A lot of guys with a lot to prove. My expectations for myself are good enough, I don’t have to prove anything to anybody else. I have really high expectations for myself and that’s all I care about.”