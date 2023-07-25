Goodwin says he's improved, excited for year two as head of the defense

David Hood by Senior Writer

CLEMSON – Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin is confident in where he’s at personally and as a coach as he heads into his second season at the helm of the Tigers’ defense. Clemson’s defense was far from terrible last season, finishing sixth in the ACC in total defense and fourth in the league in scoring defense, allowing just over 20 points per game. But there were several games where it was pushed to the limit and couldn’t get off the field, and Goodwin said he’s had an entire offseason to find the reasons. "A multitude of things. Maybe guys playing technique wrong or the wrong call,” Goodwin said last week at head coach Dabo Swinney’s media outing. “Weren't a lot of situations of guys being out of position and busting. Maybe they were playing technique wrong and lost leverage. I feel like last year we played some really talented quarterbacks and receivers as well, so a couple times maybe you just tip your hat to them too. But applying the technique and maintaining the leverage were a big part of it." Goodwin said that he thinks the Tigers left too much on the field, which came from poor technique. "We need to clean up our directional steps with our movements and pressures up front,” Goodwin said. “If it's a pressure versus a run, and it's a one-gap movement, don't go two gaps and create issues that way. Also in the second level, the 'backers being more comfortable and fitting gaps run-fit-wise. That's a big learning curve for every younger linebacker, especially with the eye candy in today's world." The Tigers are thin at defensive end, and Goodwin was asked if the defense would play more three-down linemen this season. “We definitely want to play the best 11 and whatever combination gives us the chance to be most successful,” he said. “And I feel confident about we are in the defensive end room, but if we need to go big, we are definitely open to three-down. We always want to be a 4-3 team and 4-2-5 off it when we go nickel, but whatever gives the best opportunity to be successful, that's what we'll be about." How has he improved – as a coach – since last season? “Adjustment-wise, how to handle things in-game, what a typical game week looks like for me now. I'm very comfortable in that now,” Goodwin said. "From a practice standpoint, how to drill developmental football, I've grown tremendously in that aspect. I'm super excited for Year 2. I'm very confident in where I'm at personally."

