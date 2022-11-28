Goodwin reviews execution issues against Gamecocks, looks ahead to UNC 'challenge'

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The Tigers’ loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks was quite a shock. While there were a number of factors that contributed to it, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin attributed part of the defeat to the lack of execution by the defense and a number of missed opportunities, particularly in the red zone.

“I feel like that was a big difference in the game, just giving up touchdowns in the red zone,” Goodwin said. “Fourth and four, I thought we had a great coverage call, and didn’t execute there. And on another one, we missed an opportunity for a sack and they scrambled for a touchdown.”

The defense surrendered 31 points to South Carolina, the most points they have given up at home since giving up 35 points to them in 2018; however, Clemson scored 56 points in that edition of the rivalry so they still won then. Furthermore, this loss marked the first loss at home since falling to Pittsburgh in 2016, also a one-point game, 43-42.

For Clemson, one expectation coming into the season was of a stellar defensive line and pass rush. Goodwin argues that the pass rush did enough to win the game last Saturday, but there were other areas where the Tigers did not execute.

“I thought our pass rush did enough to win the game,” Goodwin said. “Credit to (South Carolina), they had a great play call on some plays as well. We obviously missed a few sack opportunities as well with guys coming free. I think it was more our execution at times. We could have been better as well.”

The stellar defensive line expectation was not met just because not everyone performed, but also because of the multitude of injuries that the Tiger defense suffered throughout the entire season. But, as Goodwin says, “That’s football.”

“You’re never going to have your full roster for ‘X’ amount of games,” Goodwin said. “There’s going to be always ebbs and flows throughout the season and guys are going to be in and out of the lineup. You’re always going to have that challenge whether it’s high school, college or the NFL level.”

One bright side for the Tigers is the emergence of a rising star in sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. He had a career-high 13 tackles in Clemson’s Week 7 win against Florida State, as well as a career-high in sacks with two against the Gamecocks. Furthermore, he recorded his second-career interception for his first touchdown in last Saturday’s game.

“The last few weeks, he’s really grown into his own and you’ve seen it coming for a long time. He works extremely hard,” Goodwin said. “He’s all about his business, doesn’t say much, just puts his nose down, goes to work, (and) shows up with the right mindset every day.”

The Tigers are still competing in the ACC Championship against North Carolina this coming Saturday (8 p.m./ABC) and this is certainly refreshing after missing out on the ACC Championship last year for the first time since 2014.

“Most people coach and play this game for a long time and never get the opportunity to be involved in these types of championship games,” Goodwin said. “So, they know the importance of that and winning the ACC is one of our goals and that’s the next goal presented to us.”

North Carolina is led by their redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye. He leads the league in many statistical categories including pass completions, pass completion percentage, passing touchdowns, and touchdowns responsible for. He also leads the NCAA in total yards with 4,476. This includes his 629 rushing yards as he is leading the Tar Heels there. Goodwin says that he will be a challenge for the defense.

“(He’s an) unbelievable talent, really smart, obviously has all of the physical tools, size, arm strength, really smart, savvy player for a younger guy,” Goodwin said. “(He) knows where to go with the football, knows how to make all the throws, leading rusher for them, so a huge challenge for the linebackers as well.”