German native excited about Clemson offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson is sitting in a good spot with one of the top offensive linemen in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (GA) 2025 four-star offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl was on hand for head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp earlier this month, and he earned an offer from offensive line coach Thomas Austin. Hasenhuetl is a native of Germany, and at the time of the interview was back home in Cologne. He started playing football in Germany when he was 10 and navigated to the United States when he was 15. Since then, he’s been on a meteoric rise. Hasenhuetl sits as the No. 97 overall prospect in the 2025 class, the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 16 player in the state of Georgia for his class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings He currently holds 19 offers, including Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Southern Cal among others. Hasenhuetl told TigerNet that the second time in Clemson was the charm – he performed better in drills and earned the coveted offer. “It was the second time I came to camp, and it was awesome each time,” he said. “I was able to get closer to the coaches and saw some new competition.” Hasenhuetl said that his improvement also stemmed from the fact that his school threw the ball more last season, as well as playing against the likes of teammate and defensive end Gideon Herbert (Appalachian State commit) every day making him better. “Playing against him is one of the best things that could happen to me,” he said. Following the workout, Austin took Hasenhuetl aside. “It was unexpected because I didn’t know if they were going to offer any 25s (class of 2025 recruits),” Hasenhuetl said. “Coach Austin took me through the facilities and into his office, and we talked a little bit about my past and family. He just gave me the offer and I could not believe the words that came through his mouth. I couldn’t believe that they really wanted to offer me.” Clemson is now near the top of his list. “I would say it is one of the top ones that I could even get and it will be there all the way to the end,” Hasenhuetl said. “I just have to know some more about the coaches and build our relationship up.” Hasenhuetl said he wants to take an official visit back to Clemson at some point this season, but he wants to make sure that his mom can make the visit.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest