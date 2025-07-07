Georgia QB sees Tigers as Top 5 school after offer

Georgia QB Teddy Jarrard sees Tigers as Top 5 school after offer

There was a time when Teddy Jarrard believed a Clemson offer wasn't in the cards. The 2027 four-star signal caller hailing from Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb waited patiently for that moment to potentially arrive, but after each passing day, was it truly coming? Jarrard noticed only one quarterback was on the Tigers' board after weeks had passed between Dabo Swinney's camp and into July, so in his mind, he initially believed Clemson was going after one. Much like the other quarterbacks added to the big board, the Fourth of July weekend was the staging ground for a special moment. When that moment came, a conversation struck between Jarrard and Garrett Riley over their love of golf, with Riley's additional news being an added positive to the phone call. "It was good," Jarrard told Tigernet. "We were talking about golf, actually, and then he said he was going to offer me after that, so it was kind of setting the tone with a little bit of golf. We both love golf, so it's good." Leading up to that national holiday, Jarrard had been creating national fireworks, drawing interest from plenty of top programs. After a camp stop with Clemson, he visited Ohio State and Michigan, participating in 7-on-7 camps and securing offers from Florida State and Notre Dame. Not only that, he was named the MVP at his position at Rivals Five Star in Indianapolis, adding another significant accolade to his resume. At that same camp, he released his top ten schools, but the offer from Clemson certainly massively shuffles the deck. If you ask Jarrard, the Tigers may find themselves as a top-five school. "It puts him up there," Jarrard said. "I came out with the top 10 earlier, but Clemson, I love the place, my family all lives up on Lake Hartwell, so it'd be easy for them to watch games and stuff like that. And I love Clemson. I love the culture of the atmosphere. For me, I have a top 10, but it's probably between five schools right now, and they're one of them. So I'll probably figure it out here between either after summer or could be after the season." Some of Clemson's top competition includes Penn State, Georgia, Miami, and several others, presenting a tough battle for Jarrard's services. Should the Tigers find themselves as one of the top options, maybe a round of golf between Jarrard and Riley will be in order.

