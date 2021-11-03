Georgia playmaker recaps Clemson visit, says Tigers hold a special place

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

JoJo Stone is one of the most exciting playmakers in the state of Georgia, starring on both sides of the ball for Grayson.

A stingy defender, Stone is also a dynamic playmaker who excels with the ball in his hand, and it's not out of the question that he winds up a wide receiver at the collegiate level -- and the good news is that he's loved Clemson for a long time.

Stone – whose first name is Joseph – is listed as an athlete in the 2024 class and already claims offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee among others.

However, it’s Clemson that he dreams of.

“I was talking to my parents and I think I want to do it (commit) after my junior season,” Stone told TigerNet after his visit last weekend. “Even though Clemson doesn't offer sophomores, I know they are definitely in my top schools because of the relationships I have with the coaches and just the way I feel there. I told myself that I have to take advantage of my opportunities. Clemson has always been a school that I've dreamed of going to and now I may have the chance to go there.

“I used to watch Clemson growing up. My grandmother likes Clemson. My mom's side of the family likes Ohio State and I've always of playing there, but Clemson has always been that one school. It was Clemson and Ohio State; it was those two colleges. It has always been Clemson since I was growing up.”

Stone camped at Clemson as a child, but actually taking a recruiting visit felt a little different.

“Clemson has been my dream school,” Stone said. “I've been to Clemson a couple of times but that was for camps when I was younger. Saturday was my first recruiting visit, if you will. My mom got me into camp when I was younger. Saturday kind of hit different when I'm an actual recruit instead of being a little kid. It really did hit different.

“One thing that stood out to me is Clemson, they have a great program. Football is definitely a big thing, but one thing that stood out was the people. I feel as if everywhere I went there was always good people and good energy. If I ever needed help, I felt like someone would rush to help. I always felt comfortable at Clemson.”

Not only does Clemson have the sentimental edge, but Stone has already built a great relationship with former Grayson head coach Mickey Conn.

“I talked to Coach Conn and the main thing we talked about was the little things you do,” he said. “Coach Conn was the head coach at Grayson, so we have a different kind of relationship. We were mainly talking about life and how the little things you do on a daily basis help you with the big things. The way you do the little things is how you do everything and that is something that really stuck with me.”

Stone is still trying to figure out if he wants to make his home at defensive back or slot receiver, which is why he said it’s important to have a relationship with Conn, Clemson's safeties coach, and receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Actually, I have a relationship with both (Conn) and (Grisham),” he said. “I think when it's time for me to really settle down and figure out what I want to play, I think Clemson is great because I have a relationship with both offense and defense.”