Georgia cornerback to visit Clemson, hoping for an offer

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One Georgia cornerback is seeing his offer sheet expand, and he hopes that Clemson soon makes the list.

Branden Strozier (6-2 175) is a 2023 cornerback prospect out of Alpharetta GA) St. Francis, and he will take his first-ever visit to Clemson on March 12th at the invitation of cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. Strozier just started hearing from Reed a few weeks ago and the two are starting to build that connection. Reed hasn’t offered Strozier, but that could change after they have their first face-to-face encounter next month.

“It’s been going great. We’ve been talking for about a month,” Strozier said. “Coach Reed was saying he wanted me to get up there and meet him and the rest of the staff. It’s good knowing the history of the DBs they’ve been able to put into the league. That’s really good.”

Reed likes tall cornerbacks with a long reach and the ability to recover on a receiver. Strozier believes he has those attributes Reed is looking for.

“The size I am now I’m able to use my feet and play like a smaller DB,” Strozier said. “That’s the main thing, that I’m bigger.”

Strozier has several major offers at this point, including Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Minnesota, Wake Forest, UCF, Louisville, Arkansas, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, and Memphis. He plans to announce a shortlist this summer. An offer from Clemson would go a long way in putting the Tigers in a position to make the cut.

“It would be big. It would be big,” Strozier said. “Can’t say if they will make it into the top schools and can’t say that they won’t. Once it gets to that time, it definitely will be a school under consideration. I feel they are going to offer me.”

Strozier plans to visit Alabama on March 5th and Tennessee on March 26th. He had around 50 tackles with three interceptions last season.