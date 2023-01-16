Garrett Riley has message for Clemson running back signee Jarvis Green

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson running back commit Jarvis Green is taking his time and enjoying his final few months of high school at Dutch Fork (SC). That includes playing basketball with his buddies, but his attention quickly turned to football after a recent hoops practice.

Green, who committed to Clemson a month ago, ended his high school football career with another state championship after a win over Fort Dorchester. He then played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, and it was during that week when he committed to the Tigers after a storied high school career.

Since then, his attention has been on basketball, but he walked out of practice last week to see some surprising news.

“I came out of basketball practice and I was usually I go on a little Twitter scroll after basketball practice,” Green told TigerNet. “And I was doing that and I saw that Clemson had let Coach (Brandon) Streeter go. I was like, ‘Wow. I wonder who will be the new offensive coordinator’ and then I saw the news about Coach (Garrett) Riley about 20 minutes later.”

Green knew he was headed to Clemson over the weekend for an official visit and couldn’t wait to talk to Riley.

“I knew about him because of TCU, but just a little bit about him,” Green said. “But then I got to meet him this past weekend and I spent time talking with him.”

Riley had simple message for his new running back.

“He told he’s ready to get this ball started with me,” Green said. “He is ready to get me into school where he can teach on a daily basis. He said he just wants to build a bond with me. He said he knows I am a great player because he’s seen the film, and he said he knows I can do everything on the field. He said, 'I am going to try and put you in those positions so you can show your talent.' He said he knows I can do it all on the field.”

Green led Dutch Fork to its sixth state title in seven years in 2022 after recording 525 rushes for 4,608 yards (8.8 avg.) and 78 rushing touchdowns in 40 career games. He also posted 89 receptions for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns and added two return touchdowns to finish his career with 91 total touchdowns. Green recorded 462 yards on 18 kickoff returns (25.7 avg.) and finished with 6,272 career all-purpose yards. As a result, he was named the 2022 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

His attention, for now, is on basketball.

“Right now, it’s all about basketball season and playing with my team for my last year, just having fun,” Green said. “I am having fun out there just playing for my team for the last time and just taking all the moments in. I want to enjoy these final moments with my friends and family and just take it all in before I go to college.”