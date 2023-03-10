Garrett Riley breaks down the offense after three days of spring practice

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – A fresh voice with fresh ideas means a fresh look at the players on the field.

New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley met with the media following Wednesday’s practice to discuss the first three practices of the spring and how this year compares to last year. Riley was in his first and only season at TCU last spring.

"Early on last year there was some familiarity with what we were doing with the scheme. So that helped. And here, definitely a fresh start,” Riley said. “Changing some terminology and things of that nature. A lot of things conceptually are the same. But a different philosophy and probably a different way of thinking more than anything. That's what's been neat to see, the buy-in from the staff. From Day 1, being open-minded and digesting everything we're trying to accomplish. Up to this point with our players, they're eager to learn this quickly and get into a groove."

Offensive players have said that Riley wants to focus on a smaller number of plays, and that means making sure the offensive linemen get plenty of reps.

"Not a big wholesale change upfront. It's more about having an identity and being consistent in what we're doing,” he said. “Guys getting a million reps at doing the same thing... up front, at the skill position, quarterback position. More than anything that's probably the biggest difference."

Wide receiver Antonio Williams said that Riley wants to get the ball snapped early in the play clock. However, Riley isn’t looking for a set number of plays.

"Not really. Haven't put a set limit or a number. Really just what we feel like our guys can handle, No. 1. And No. 2, everybody loves to play fast but defenses have caught up and know how to play against tempo,” Riley said. “What's more important is dictating the tempo. If you just play fast all the time, that may play into the hands of some defenses. But yeah with the way we line up and formation, it does give us the ability to play a little bit faster."

Riley has spent the early part of the spring evaluation his personnel.

"That's been the fun part, I get to come in with a completely clean slate,” he said. “Unbiased opinions on people. I get to see it through a different lens. I think that's probably refreshing for some of our current coaches to hear a different opinion or voice on some guys that maybe they didn't think that way in the first place."

That includes Cade Klubnik.

"He's picking it up quickly. We're all about simplicity and making it easy for that guy, number one,” Riley said. “That's the whole thing: if it's easy for the quarterback, odds are you're going to reap the benefits of that eventually. He's grasped it well. A lot of things he did at the high school level and even last year, it's just probably doing a little bit more and a higher repetition of it."

Freshman Christopher Vizzina has also caught Riley’s eye.

"He's a big kid, now. Fun to watch, eager. Mentally he's a sharp kid,” Riley said. “It's all going kind of fast and new as you'd expect for a new quarterback. But the guy is not fazed, you know what I mean He's a very poised individual. Skillset-wise there's a lot to love about him. He's been a poised guy early on which is a good sign for a young quarterback."