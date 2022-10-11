FSU's Mike Norvell sees a great opportunity with Clemson matchup

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell knows that Clemson presents not only a great challenge but also a great opportunity.

Clemson travels to Tallahassee to take on Florida St. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC). The Seminoles have lost two in a row after a 4-0 start, including last week’s heartbreaker at NC State. Norvell said his team will be up for the challenge.

“This week we've got a great opportunity. It's great to get back home. We have a primetime game. Obviously, we're playing against a great opponent,” Norvell said. “They've done a really nice job throughout this year. I think Clemson, you see offense, defense, special teams, they really are playing at a high level. They're playing with a lot of confidence. You see defensively they're one of the best defenses in the country. Their defensive front unit, it's really impressive.

“They've really kind of honed in. Gave up some big plays in a Wake Forest game just on balls being thrown down the field, but you can see that they're really settled in there in a defensive back field these last couple of games and playing at a high level as well. Offensively you can see that the way that the quarterback is playing with a lot of confidence, he is really coming into his own. They have a great running back. Receivers have been making plays. Tight ends. They present a lot of different challenges, but our guys are excited.”

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins on playing Clemson’s D-Line

“We saw them in practice, too. Fabien and Coop and Verse (FSU defensive linemen). We’ve had some good work vs. good D-linemen. It’s just a real ballgame, it’s where you come play big-boy football. Not to discredit any other d-linemen that we play, but it’s a real ballgame. And to win real ballgames, you have to block really good defensive lines. So the challenge will be accepted, let’s go practice and make sure we can adequately block it.”

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller on DJ Uiagalelei

“I’m into it this week. The statistics speak he's a lot more consistent in his completion percentage. I think it helps. They're really balanced right now. I think they got one of the better running backs in the league. They get their O-line back, they got two really good tight ends and they brought in a freshman slot that's built some confidence too with the outside receivers. So I think the surrounding pieces have done a nice job and they play well. They're undefeated for a reason, and he's a big part of it this year.

“He’s obviously a quarterback who has running ability, especially designed quarterback run ability, which is always challenging. That extra hat you have to account for in the run game is critical. Plus the big, physical nature of who he is a little bit unique. It’s not just perimeter run style plays that you might from some running quarterbacks. There is going to be a downhill, physical run game from him. It does present a different style of challenge. But it’s something that through the course of the week, we’ll do a great job of preparing for.”

Fuller on Will Shipley

“I have a very high level of respect for him as a player. As a kick returner, he’s one that I have circled that we have to be on point in everything we do in terms of our coverage. As a running back, I remember a year ago, I really felt like he was the difference in the game in the second half when they started to get something going a little bit. I thought he was the one who was the catalyst of some of those big plays. I have a high level of respect for him as a player and the way he plays the game. We are certainly going to have a challenge in the run game, but I think it’s pne that our guys will be excited about facing the challenge.”

Fuller on what the team can learn from playing Clemson last season

“I think it’s always helpful when you can turn the film on and watch your players play against those players. And there's some familiarity there. I think that's happened with our staff now being here in year three, and having a lot of players that have still been playing for the last three years. And so it's helped us be able to show that tape, but our guys were confident going to that game. And they played with confidence when we had a lead late. And that's something that was all part of building our football program and all part of where we were and we just got to go finish that game.

“We had to finish it last year and we got to give ourselves an opportunity to go finish it this year. There’s not a team on our schedule that our guys are concerned about. Right now it's all about our mirror and making sure that we take care of the things that we need to take care of because we are good enough, and we've worked hard enough. Now it’s just about doing it day in and day out and making sure we maximize that competitive excellence on Saturdays.”