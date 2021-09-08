From Zimbabwe to Texas to Clemson: Andrew Mukuba's story and mentality is different

CLEMSON – As a small child in the African country of Zimbabwe, Andrew Mukuba dreamed of playing football. Fast forward several years, and the now Texas resident is the first true freshman to start at safety for Clemson since records started being kept in 1973.

Mukuba has a unique past compared to many college football players after immigrating from Zimbabwe when he was nine, but that background and his mom's hard work and passion for life drive him every day to be better than the last in everything he does.

Clemson's starting safety met with the media for the first time earlier this week and talked about his childhood, the struggles his mother faced as a single parent, and his love of football.

"I came here when I was nine. I was born in Zimbabwe. My parent and family are from the Congo," Mukuba told the media on Monday. "I lived with a single parent - my mom. My dad is still around. I've got two little brothers and a sister. I've got an older brother and sister. We came here for a better life because back home, it was kind of rough with everything going on. We were just trying to find a better life. I really don't know how we ended up here because I was young during the process. We went on with life. Positive things happen, a couple of bad things happened. It was a difficult process, but there are a lot of positive things going on. I just feel like we're blessed as a family.

"It was really tough for her as a single parent, and that's why I love her so much and have a lot of respect for her and everything she does. Everything I do, I think about her, and it makes me go harder because I owe her a lot for everything she did for the whole family. It was tough on her for sure."

Mukuba gets his work ethic from his mother, who has been working as a housekeeper since his family moved to Austin.

"When she got here, she was working at a hotel," Mukuba said of his mother. "She worked housekeeping at a hotel in downtown Austin right across the street from the UT campus. She's been doing that ever since we got here, and she's been able to provide for all of us."

It was his upbringing and the way Mukuba goes about his business that made defensive coordinator Brent Venables quickly take notice.

"He's easy to pull for, such a remarkable young guy," Venables said of Mukuba. "First and foremost, he kind of epitomizes what we want our program to be about and getting our players to think the right away and have the kind of perspective and thankfulness and see the positive as opposed to the negative, and let anything he's gone through bad growing up or seen family members go through, that he's allowed that to fuel him and develop him instead of destroy or define him. From the very first conversation I remember having with him, he knew so much about Clemson. Like what we're really about, not the winning but everything else.

"And bragged on how big of a (Clemson) fan his brother, Vincent, was. He's like the father figure of the family and was advising him on schools to look at. At the end of the day, we got Andrew because of his own familiarity and doing his own homework about us. But what a great fit. To be able to get a guy like that out of Austin, Texas, is because he's looking for the right things in regards to his values. He's about his business.

"How many times he's said thank you and gone out of his way to say 'Thank you, coach,' and he's done it to a lot of people since he's been here... 'Thank you for bringing me.' 'Thank you for believing in me.' Just stuff like that. Like who does that when they're 18 years old? It's a breath of fresh air."

Mukuba grew up watching football but didn't really start playing until moving to Texas. Once he got to high school, he quickly realized he might have a future in the game.

"I started playing football during the summer of sixth grade," Mukuba said. "Me and my little brother always watch football growing up. My parents didn't really want me to play football because of the aggressiveness and stuff. In sixth grade, when I started playing little league, I just fell in love with it. Growing up, I was just fascinated. I was a running back growing up. As I got older, things kind of change, the competition got better, so in high school, I started focusing on football, myself, and my position so I could get better so I could get a stage like this and play in games like this."

The focus paid off as his name is now in the record books at Clemson as a true freshman starter.

"It's really crazy. The defense we run - Coach Venables' defense is a lot to learn, and it's a lot to take in," Mukuba said. "Me being one of those guys as a true freshman to start in this defense is impressive to me. It speaks a lot to how much work I put in to get to this position. It means a lot. I really thank the defensive staff for believing in me as a true freshman to throw me out there in a big game. It's definitely an honor."

Venables never had any qualms about starting Mukuba on the biggest stage against Georgia.

"He's easy to coach and cold-blooded on the field. He's got ice in his veins. We (staff) discussed it back and forth whether or not to start the Georgia game," Venables said. "To me, that's no different starting against anybody you play. It doesn't matter, whether it's Game 6 or the first game of the year. Some guys the moment won't be-- and again, he has a lot to learn, and he's not polished yet. But some guys, just the moment isn't too big for them. When they get out there, it's just football.

"For him, it's just football. He's a self-starter, very ambitious; he can led himself. He's very eager to do things well in every part of his life. From the day he got here, he sought out Nolan. That takes a lot of humility. You have to be vulnerable to expose yourself to that, like 'Hey, can you help me? I know I'm Johnny Stud Recruit here, but I need some help. You mind if I ask you questions? When are you watching film? I want to do things like you.' That's always impressed me."

While football got him to this point, Mukuba also wants to get his education to repay his mother for all her sacrifices and hard work one day.

"An education is probably the most important thing, but also going to the league is my dream. That's something I want to do in the future to be able to pay her back for everything she's done," he said.