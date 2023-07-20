From suggestion man to main man, Goodwin ready for year two challenge

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Wes Goodwin is confident headed into year two, and the main reason isn’t the talent the Tigers have on hand. It’s because now he knows a little more about what to expect from the grinder. Talk to every other college coordinator in the country, and chances are they spent time as a member of an on-the-field coaching staff, learning their craft, how to recruit, and how to handle games. Wes Goodwin didn’t really get that chance. After assisting in an analyst role, he was thrown into the grinder when head coach Dabo Swinney named him as Brent Venables’ replacement as defensive coordinator before the Cheez-It Bowl in December of 2021. Goodwin raced home after the win, went immediately out on the recruiting trail, and then returned to prepare for spring practice. Those duties are a far cry from the defensive analyst position he once occupied, and he went from suggestion man to main man. How does he think he fared? “You look back and evaluate everything. This position? It grinds you up from numerous different ways,” said Goodwin. “Just from being a husband and father at home, dealing with all the stresses that come with being in this position.” Goodwin said he feels he’s grown in every facet needed to be a successful defensive coordinator at this level. “And then just looking back? I’ve grown as a teacher. Teaching our scheme and relating to the players what it takes every day to prepare my guys to perform at a high level. And then just overall defensively. Just adjustment-wise, how to handle things in-game,” Goodwin said. “What does a game week look like for me? I’m very comfortable in that process now. And just, from a practice standpoint, how to drill fundamental football. I’ve grown tremendously in that aspect as well.” The Clemson defense put together a decent season - the Tigers finished 28th nationally in total defense, surrendering just over 334 yards a game. They allowed just under 21 points a contest, which ranked 20th. But there were challenges along the way. “It was a huge roller coaster last year from emotions, and just challenges, injuries, guys playing banged up ... obviously, me being a first-year coordinator, inexperienced in the back-seven,” Goodwin said. “But really proud of the way that those guys really, really fought and gave it everything they got.” Now Goodwin has been through two spring practices, has been through all of the recruiting cycles, and is set to begin his second fall practice as the leader of what should be one of the nation’s best units. “I’m super excited for year two and feel really confident in where I’m at personally,” Goodwin said. “You grow your character, you know? How to deal with all the stresses, tune out all the noise, and focus on the task at hand. But yeah, it definitely grinds you up.”

