From Muleshoe to Clemson, Riley carries on the principles of Mike Leach

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – From Muleshoe to Clemson, Garrett Riley has carried on the tradition of the Mike Leach Air Raid offense. With a little bit of his big brother sprinkled in.

Clemson’s offensive coordinator grew up in Muleshoe, Texas, a small town of a little over 5,000 people in the northwestern part of the state, tucked up close to the New Mexico state line. Other than fishing and hunting, Riley’s favorite thing to do was play football, and he played for the Mules of Muleshoe High School, a 3A school with an enrollment of less than 400 students.

Riley’s older brother, Lincoln, was playing for Leach while Leach was at Texas Tech, and the Mules ran Leach’s Air Raid offense.

"We were able to kind of implement some of those things early on and was one of the probably first high schools to do it, at least in our region," Riley said back in January. "That was kind of the first experience to be in that offense. And, you know, for me as a player doing it at Muleshoe and able to see it there with Mike and Lincoln and (now TCU head coach) Sonny (Dykes) and all those guys was pretty cool at that point in time."

Riley played for Leach for two seasons at Texas Tech, and Leach made quite an impression on the future coach.

“Coach Leach is probably the whole reason I wanted to coach. I was very lucky to be at Texas Tech at that point in time,” Riley said. “I've said it before, it was a period of time where he was very cutting edge with what they were doing and the run they went on at Texas Tech. I think more than anything, it was just the way he was an out-of-the-box thinker, and he did things his way. That was very appealing to me, to see a different style. A little bit different than the norm. That is what piqued my interest as a college student and as a young quarterback. His impact, as we all know, has certainly touched the game in a lot of ways.”

What else did he learn from Leach?

"I just think the overall philosophy and the way you game plan, the way you scout, the way you develop your players, the way you practice, like all that stuff is really some of the biggest carryovers (from learning from Leach)," Riley said. "Our offenses are different, but there's a lot of things that are a derivative."

He also learned from his older brother Lincoln, who is now the head coach at USC. The two coached together under Ruffin McNeill at East Carolina. Lincoln was the offensive coordinator and Garrett started out as a GA before coaching the wide receivers for one season.

“All these stops - every stop I have been on, you try and take pieces from those experiences, right? I certainly did in the two years I was with him at East Carolina and we were there together,” Riley said. “We did some nice things under Coach McNeill, who has been a huge mentor for me. Specifically, with him, yes I took some pieces away from that experience but I certainly have from all the other coaches I have been around, too.”