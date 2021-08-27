From Beanie Bowl to Georgia prep, Tigers locking in on season opener

CLEMSON – All of the Tigers’ attention is turned toward Georgia.

Clemson held a practice Friday afternoon inside Death Valley – the annual Beanie Bowl – with coaches in the press box, the band in the stands, and a plethora of students looking on. The walk-thru is a dry run for the first home game of the season. The Tigers have had a rigorous – and hot – August camp.

"It's exciting, man," head coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday. "We kept them inside today just taking them out of the heat, you know, we've had enough heat. Just really trying to get them fresh and focused. It's really all gameplan type stuff now, game prep and there's always a little excitement when you really turn your full focus to the opponent. You're not beating each other up every day and working on each other's schemes and things match up a little bit better. So it's been good.

"(Friday)'s our mock game, a lot of situational stuff and a lot of teaching. The more you really look at it, we've got a lot of guys, we have 30-something freshmen, counting all the walk-ons, that have never been to a game."

Swinney said the Beanie Bowl is a chance for everybody to learn.

"A lot of teaching the tomorrow. Again, very, very important day from our preparation standpoint. Not just for the team, but for the staff,” Swinney said. “Full game prep, game execution, box, sideline organization, and all those types of things. So very important day and again a lot of special situations scripted throughout, just to keep us sharp and make sure we're all ready. As ready as you can be to go play without having played a game in a while."

Swinney said the Tigers have had their attention on Georgia for a while, but now that is ramped up even more.

“We do a five-game preseason deal back in the spring, so we spend time in the spring and summer on the opponents. So, there’s already a lot of work there,” Swinney said. “But, you know, all of us — this past Monday, you know, you really kind of dive in fully and start getting ready for the game. Prior to that, you’re installing for the season. It’s a lot of season focus, it’s the time of year where you’ve got them for a limited time. And then once school starts, you know, you have to start pairing it down, you got a limited 20-hour rule.

“But last Monday was kind of, when we turned the page and really started fully on game prep. Still some Clemson work Monday and Tuesday, some competitive work. Monday was — that’s one of the best practices we’ve had. It was hot, it was physical, it was a really good day. And then Tuesday, a little less Clemson, and then it’s been all Georgia prep from there.”

