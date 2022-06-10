Friday Night Lights: Evening session is the calm before the storm

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Friday night’s second session of Dabo Swinney’s high school camp can be called the calm before the storm.

Perfect temps and partial cloud cover helped keep things comfortable out on the practice fields, and while Saturday will be the big day with a ton of top-tier prospects on hand, we still have a few notes to pass your way.

I will start with tight end Brooks Mauk, a 2024 prospect out of Mathews (NC) Weddington, the same high school as current running back Will Shipley. Mauk is the son of JJ Mauk, who was teammates with Swinney at Pelham in Alabama.

The younger Mauk has been behind an older tight end who received a ton of playing time, but he’s already gaining interest from Wake Forest and Virginia Tech – both of those schools extended camp invites after seeing him this spring.

He’s long (6-4, 215) and really athletic. He was the best route runner out of his group and had no issue catching the bullets thrown by Tajh Boyd. He’s obviously still young and has to fill out, but he’s someone to watch.

As for his dad, JJ, he told a story about Swinney that isn’t hard to believe. He said that when they were in high school and the coaches would threaten the players with running more sprints, Swinney was always at the front of the line begging the coaches to let him run. As Mauk, “he was THAT guy. And now he’s grown up and he’s THAT guy.”

*It’s always fun to head over to the side of the practice facility to watch the offensive linemen. There are all body types and all level of players and that group is typically one of the bigger (if not the biggest) group on campus. New offensive line coach Thomas Austin has settled in and coaches them all – all of the body types, regardless of ability – and it’s obvious how much he loves his job.

The best offensive line of the bunch today was Barry Walker, a 2024 tackle prospect out of Cordele (GA) Crisp County. Walker is still a little lean (6-6, 260) but moves well for a man his size. He counts South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Ole Miss, Auburn and Arkansas as offers.

There will be plenty of big names in on Saturday, including Dorchester (SC) Woodland 4-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle, Loganville (GA) Grayson center Waltclaire Flynn and 4-star safety offer Noah Dixon. Another I am interested to see is 4-star defensive tackle Champ Thompson out of Norcross (GA) Meadowcreek.

The amount of Georgia prospects who are committing, hold Clemson in high regard, and/or are showing up for camp is encouraging. The Tigers had just one commit from Georgia in the 2022 class – corner Myles Oliver out of Douglasville (GA) Douglas County. Long a fertile recruiting ground for the Tigers, the University of Georgia took most of the state’s top prospects last season and many wondered if Clemson would have to change its focus.

The answer is no. The Tigers have Mickey Conn – once the head coach at Grayson – on staff and he has contacts all over the state of Georgia. In fact, several of the coaches down there have either worked for or with Conn, and he has great relationships across the area. I was told today that those relationships are starting to pay dividends and Clemson will once again be a major player in Georgia.