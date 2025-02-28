Friday Mailbox: Beer, Kevin Kelly, and more

You have questions, we have answers. Maybe. A mailbox drop (or mailbag) is long overdue on TigerNet, and I hope we can do one at least every two weeks and maybe every week. Let’s get to it. Q: When will there be beer in Doug Kingsmore Stadium? I spoke with someone a few days ago and was told that, as of now, there is no set date. The wheels of justice, or beer, are turning. I told that person, “These people are thirsty,” and was told that everyone just needs to practice a little patience. (Honestly, were you hoping that beer would be available when the Gamecocks come calling later tonight, or is that a bad idea?) Kind of vague, but what redshirt freshman are you hearing big things about? Basically, who should we be excited about? Out of the members of the 2024 class that redshirted, the two names I hear the most are tight end Christian Bentancur and defensive end Darien Mayo. Mayo collected four tackles in just 33 snaps while redshirting (three games), and I’ve been impressed with how he’s changed his body. Another spring and summer will do wonders. I fully expect Bentancur to play significant snaps this season. What specific changes/differences do you expect to see from the football defensive coaching staff, in philosophy and technique, under Tom Allen, that hopefully returns Clemson's defense back to where we all want to see it return? Does the entire defensive staff, under Allen, retain coaching the same groups they coached previously? Everyone stays the same as far as coaching position groups – Nick Eason at defensive tackle, Chris Rumph at defensive end, Ben Boulware will coach linebackers (along with Thomas Allen), Mike Reed will coach the corners and Mickey Conn the safeties. As far as how the defense will look, Allen runs a 4-2-5 defense and he wants to stay in that base formation with a hybrid safety in the nickel spot to help as a tackler in the run game and cause havoc. Some people call that position a Jack, and at Penn State it was the Lion spot. But he isn’t afraid to go with the traditional 4-3 against run-heavy teams. Has Tom Allen determined if he will be in the box or on the sideline? I think, based on some of the things I’ve heard him say, he is leaning toward the box. But we will see. Does Clemson still have a lawsuit against the ACC? There were a lot of questions about the lawsuit, and what it would take to leave the ACC. Yes, the lawsuit is ongoing, but I think things are more in the discussion stage at this point rather than the courtroom. It’s my belief Clemson stays put in the ACC until around 2030 or 2031 when the next huge round of realignment or changes take place. What exactly will Kevin Kelly do? In case you missed it, Kelly was named as Clemson’s Director of Player Evaluation and Acquisition. What does that mean? It means he will have a hand in scouting players both in and outside of the program. It’s Clemson going the modern route and getting another voice – one with a wealth of NFL experience – in the room. He will be looking at high school players and seeing if they are a fit, helping shape the roster, and evaluating the talent currently on the roster. NOTE: There were so many good questions this time around I couldn’t get to them all, especially when it comes to extra years for guys who went the JUCO route. I promise a mailbag early next week.

