Freshmen defenders making Goodwin take notice

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Clemson coaching staff feels like it hit on all of the players in the 2023 recruiting class, especially on the defensive side of the ball. One in particular stands out, while others are starting to make their way. Defensive end TJ Parker is sixth on the team with 23 tackles, but leads the Tigers in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (4). He’s also played 195 snaps, 14 more than Justin Mascoll, who began the season as a starter at defensive end but has seen Parker accumulate more playing time in recent weeks. We asked defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin what has allowed Parker not only to shine but stay on the field. "Production - going out there and doing his job and doing it really, really well,” Goodwin said earlier this week. “Early on, even in January, him coming in, that he was kind of well beyond his years as far as football understanding and his technique and just his work ethic. Just the type of young man that he is. Really high character, great family, all of the above.” Parker has been good and getting better but hasn’t been perfect. "But just every week, he seems to get better and better and better. Still needs to clean up some alignment issues and doing some small things better,” Goodwin said. “But for the most part, he's been really productive, heavy-handed, providing some good pass rush for us up front, and just brings a great energy and demeanor on game day. He really understands how offense attacks us, and I'm super excited about the second half to see where he continues to improve and grow." Three young linebackers – Kobe McCloud (2022 class), Dee Crayton, and Jamal Anderson, Jr., are also making Goodwin take notice. "I love all three of those kids, and they're made of the right stuff. I just talk to them and challenge them. Whatever role that they get the opportunity to contribute to, to take advantage of those opportunities - whether it's playing special teams,” Goodwin said. The three haven’t had a chance to earn a ton of playing time – the Tigers are set with starters Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter, with Wade Woodaz earning snaps as a reserve. Due to the proliferation of pass-heavy offenses, only two linebackers are on the field simultaneously, which eats into playing time. "Playing nickel, two linebackers on the field, there is not a whole lot opportunity at times for my guys, but whatever role that they get, take advantage of that opportunity, and the snaps will come just continue to show up with the right mindset every day,” Goodwin said. “Work hard. Continue to grow your knowledge base. Quarterback the defense. Communicate when you're out there. And just make the most of your opportunity. I think all three of those guys have really bright futures and can contribute going forward, and hopefully, we can get them some more linebacker reps as well." Young guys been gettin' after it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UDxiAU2KRq — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 12, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest