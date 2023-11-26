Freshman standout Khalil Barnes says Clemson embraced villain role in beating Gamecocks

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The stakes are always high playing South Carolina. Last year, it was a potential playoff spot for Clemson. This year, it was bowl eligibility for the Gamecocks. True freshman safety Khalil Barnes said the team came into the game with the mindset of being the villains and that is exactly what they did, particularly Barnes, who had two forced turnovers, including a defensive touchdown. “We wanted to be villains, especially (against) opponents and crowds that hate us,” Barnes said. “So, that was a good one.” Throughout the regular season, the defense has consistently been keeping Clemson in games, as well as the young talent on this team making plays when it counts. Facing South Carolina was no exception as Barnes had the only touchdown of the game for the Tigers with a scoop and score early in the first quarter, setting the tone early just as head coach Dabo Swinney told the players. “Coach Swinney, especially, emphasized defense, kind of setting the tone of the game,” Barnes said. “So, it was just opportunity, God put that opportunity, and I was able to make it happen.” His scoop and score was an unusual-looking play, however. Typically, when there is any question about whether the pass was lateral, the offense will make an effort to recover the football. That was not the case in this game, as the Gamecocks appeared to have assumed the play was over. The referee did not indicate to Barnes that it was over, and so he ran the ball 42 yards to the end zone for the touchdown. This play by Barnes reflects the coaching and how they are taught to pursue the ball. SCOOP AND SCORE TO START THE GAME.



TOUCHDOWN CLEMSON. pic.twitter.com/uuuIsyBtVR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023 “Whenever it’s a screen and practice, especially on Tuesdays, we emphasize it. Let the ref make the decision,” Barnes said. “Most of the time, they let you run it and review it anyway. So, I picked it up. First five yards, I kind of looked at the ref, and he ain’t do nothing.” For Clemson, it is a bit unusual to not have a game next week because, typically, they are in the ACC Championship. However, with four losses, all in the conference, that could not happen this season. Even though the team is not where they wanted or expected to be, Barnes states that this Tiger team has shown their resilience. “We aren’t where we want to be end of the season. We feel like we should be in the ACC Championship with a chance for the playoffs,” Barnes said. “But, it just shows the resilience of this team, being able to stay together.” On the next defensive play after his touchdown, Barnes had an interception, making him the first Clemson player since Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins to have turnovers on back-to-back plays. However, Barnes acknowledged that his individual success is the result of the team, such as how the defense was able to get pressure on redshirt senior quarterback Spencer Rattler to force him into an interception. “I made plays, but it wasn’t just me. My interception … he had a whole lot of pressure on it, was the long play action. So, he just got back and just kind of threw it up, just trusted it,” Barnes said. “It’s all a team effort.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now