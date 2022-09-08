Freshman receiver Antonio Williams compares debut to playing in a video game

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Antonio Williams has the skills that remind some of the football players in a video game. His change of direction and ability to accelerate are similar to cheat codes, so it’s no surprise that he compared his first collegiate game to playing a video game.

Williams recorded four receptions for 37 yards in his collegiate debut in Clemson’s 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech Monday. Williams’ four catches in a season opener were the most by a Clemson true freshman in a season opener since Ray-Ray McCloud in 2015 (eight vs. Wofford).

Williams smiled when he was asked about playing in a game.

"I just tried to make the best of my opportunities and just catch the ball and get up field," Williams said. "(Playing for the first time) was like a video game, to be honest. Running out on that field, I just had to close my eyes and just take it all in. The first time it was crazy."

What has allowed him to work his way up the depth chart despite not being in Clemson for spring practice?

"I think just being patient and just being confident," Williams said. "You can go out there and see all those bigger guys and stuff. It's not high school at all anymore, but just being confident in your abilities and doing what you do."

He’s also learning the playbook.

"It's way more complicated," he said. "But I think I've been getting the grasp of it pretty quickly and just trying to focus on the little details and make less mental errors."

It helps that he has a former high school teammate in his wide receivers room – slot receiver Will Taylor.

"That's my guy. He came to Dutch Fork, I think, my junior year,” Williams said. “He was my quarterback. So we've had a strong relationship ever since then. Now getting to play at Clemson with him. He's a receiver now, but he's always been good at receiver."

Many wondered if Williams would wind up at South Carolina. He had a great relationship with Gamecocks wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, and the local ties appeared to be a plus. However, a late Clemson offer turned into a commitment last December.

"I didn't get my first offer until I think my junior year, so I was kind of late and all that, but, Clemson was my last offer, so it took a while," Williams said. "I was kind of waiting on it. I didn't know it was gonna happen, but I'm glad they offered me and probably the best decision I've made in my life. (Receivers) Coach (Tyler) Grisham was really honest with me. He told me that he had a guy that was offered and if he didn't commit then I would be getting the offer. Trusting in him and he really was honest with me throughout the whole process."

Head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about Williams – and Taylor – following the win over Georgia Tech, and Swinney said Williams is a polished route runner.

"Antonio just is a more polished true receiver. That's all he has played, whereas Will Taylor is a quarterback," Swinney said. "We never really got to transition him because he spent all year rehabbing an ACL and didn't get the fall, and he didn't get any work in the spring. He is literally like a true freshman and a new position. He just took the brace off. So they're very similar, but Antonio is just a more polished, savvy route runner and all that because he just has played,but Will is coming. It's good to have those guys for sure."