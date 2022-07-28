Freshman DT Caden Story already setting goals, listening to Tyler Davis

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Caden Story is used to playing early, and he’s used to winning championships. He still wants to win championships, but he understands if he has to wait to play.

Story, a 2022 defensive tackle signee out of Lanett (AL), was multi-time state champion and all-state selection who played for his father, Clifford Story, at Lanett High School. Story was one of the state’s most decorated defensive linemen in 2020 and 2021, earning first-team all-area from the Opelika-Auburn News and first-team all-state honors while earning both Valley-Times Defensive Player of the Year and AHSAA 2A Defensive Lineman of the Year in both seasons.

He was named an All-American by recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, and began playing varsity football in eighth grade. Story was a part of teams that went 59-8 over five seasons, never winning fewer than 10 games in a season, and he contributed to state title teams in 2017 and 2019. He was credited with 184 tackles, 54 quarterback pressures, 37 sacks and two interceptions over his final three seasons. As a senior in 2021, credited with 73 tackles, 20 quarterback pressures and 17 sacks.

He was recruited to Clemson by defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

“Me and Coach Eason have a great relationship. We have a bond,” Story said at a recent NIL event. “Me and him had the best bond throughout my recruiting process. I feel like he's an uncle. I can go to him and talk to him about anything, and he'll understand me. We have been through kind of the same stuff, so I feel like if I go to him and try to talk to him about something, he'll understand me. Me and Coach Eason's relationship is like no other.

“As a coach, he's a cool guy. He's funny, but when it comes to business, he's going to lock in and get the job done.”

Fall camp starts next week, and Story already has goals in mind.

“My goal for camp is to go in and be the best version of myself on and off the field,” he said. “I just want to give it my all day in and day out. I just need to play relentless and be mentally and physically tough. That's what all D-linemen need.”

What is he most looking forward to this season?

“Just going out with my teammates and competing to the best of our ability,” Story said. “Hopefully we come out on top to win the natty.”

He arrived on campus in late June and has been making the transition to college life.

“The biggest adjustment has been time management,” Story said. “We wake up at 6:30 AM and workout. Then after workouts, you may have tutoring, class or a coordinator appointment. It's a lot that goes into that. The biggest thing for me was getting used to wake up and I might not go back to my room until later that day.”

Veteran defensive tackle Tyler Davis has been a mentor to Story.

“As soon as I stepped foot on campus, he took me under his wing and has been teaching and helping me figure this thing out,” Story said. “He's helping me learn and understand. Tyler is a great dude. Just watching him, I've learned a lot since I've been here and I've only been here like a month. Me and him watching film and him teaching me when an offensive line does this, then you do this. I've really learned a lot under Tyler.”

And if he doesn’t earn early playing time?

“If that happens, it happens and it's God's plan. I'm going to go in and just work as hard as I can and be the best version of myself,” he said.