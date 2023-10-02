Freshman defensive end TJ Parker turns heads with his play and his helmet

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Freshman defensive end TJ Parker has made an impression with his play on the field this season, but people have also taken notice of his unusual headgear, a newer-style helmet that makes him stand out. Parker has played 140 snaps this season and leads the team in both tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (3) and is sixth on the team with 18 tackles. Parker wears the Riddell Axiom helmet, a helmet he wanted to wear in high school but didn’t order until he arrived at Clemson. And he knows the helmet’s profile makes him stand out on the field. “I wanted it in high school so bad, but by the time I realized what type of helmet it was, it was too late,” Parker told TigerNet. “But it's more comfortable. It's scanned just for your use and nobody else can wear that helmet. I like how it looks, but it's more comfortable. I knew it would draw some attention, but I wear it for comfortability. Obviously, it looks good, but it’s more about comfortability. I've seen people talk about how I look like an astronaut out there and things like that. But it's all good if it draws attention and I'm making plays on the field.” According to the Riddell website: "The helmet features a combination of flex panels in the helmet shell that work together with the internal liners and face protection system to improve impact response. A Tru-View frontal protection system removes the top bar of the traditional face mask to provide additional flexing, more energy-managing material, and a better impact response. The facemask includes cast cage construction and a unique shape and orientation that strengthens the face mask structure and provides a sweeping view of the field. "The visor gives athletes a clear field view with full coverage eye protection. Riddell’s Verifyt™ scanning app is used to capture a 3D image of an athlete’s head, cross reference that image with football’s largest head shape database, and then customize a factory-installed liner of pads with thicknesses, shapes, and contours to create a personalized fit for the athlete that has no fitting foams and doesn’t need air adjustments." “Riddell came to us, and they have a representative put a little mask on you, and they scan your head at different angles. And there's a picture of your face. It's really cool,” Parker said. “And then what they do is they scan which different types of pad that goes in your helmet. And then they'll send that to Riddell.” Parker said the helmet’s profile allows him better vision than he’s ever had on the football field. “The peripheral is better. Definitely. I can see everything. I can see the whole field,” Parker said. “Obviously, I'm not looking at the whole field when I'm playing, but there is just this clarity. You can see so much. It's just amazing. I love the helmet.” Parker gave credit to Nick Yarid, one of Clemson’s equipment managers, for help with the helmet. Offensive lineman Blake Miller and safety Peter Nearn are the only other two Tigers with the helmet, but Parker expects that number to grow next season. “Shout out to Nick, he tells me all the times that this person, that person, they ask me for this helmet next year and things like that.,” Parker said. “A lot of people see me wearing it and they think it looks good. They realize it's not so bad. You will probably see a lot more people wearing it next year.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest