Fresh off standout camp performance, speedy receiver heads to Clemson for visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Speedy wide receiver Noah Rogers is seeing his recruitment heat up, and that includes conversations with the Clemson coaching staff. As a result, Rogers will visit Clemson for head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp on June 6.

Rogers is a 6-2, 180-pound 2023 wide receiver out of Rolesville (NC) who was one of the standouts at the UC Report Charlotte camp last weekend. His offer list includes Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, and more offers are headed his way after last weekend.

He is in the 247Sports Top-250 (242) for his class, and Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has reached out.

“I first heard from Coach Grisham when I was on my way to practice. I was on my way to practice and he got to know me a little bit, but not too much,” Rogers told TigerNet. “And then I called him later that night so he can get to know me a little better because practice was just about to start and I told him some things what I'm about and what I like to do and what kind of player I am. And then me and him had a FaceTime call with my mom a couple weeks ago.

“He told me it's more than about football. That they're really big on the Lord, The Man Above, and that they're big on raising great young men to be good people in life and that there's just more than just football and what they can do for you and after football.”

What does he think about his expanding offer list?

“I really am just taking it one step at a time. I didn't expect it to go this far, but I'm really just blessed about it and make sure I'm staying humble,” Rogers said. “And just trying to make sure I can maintain everything and not be overwhelmed by all the schools that are being in contact by me and that I'm getting noticed by.”

His performance at the camp last weekend was a chance for him to showcase his talents.

“I think it was a great experience to go because it's always good to see where you're at and what you can do to get better and I think I did pretty well,” Rogers said. “I came in there and mindset where I have to go hard because everybody here for a reason and a top prospect and I just got to show what I can do and see where I'm at and showcase my talents.”

Rogers said Grisham hasn’t talked about an offer, but he knows his performance in front of the Clemson coaches could change that.

“We haven't really spoken about offers yet. But, I know when I get down there that he's going to see what he could teach me and what our weakness are maybe, what he sees from his standpoint of view. Probably over time he will offer,” Rogers said.

What are his thoughts on Grisham?

“I think he's a great coach and he's obviously coached a lot of great receivers that have came through over time and I think that his coaching style fits me well,” Rogers said.

In the spring of 2021, Rogers helped Rolesville to a 9-1 record and a North Carolina 4AA state runner-up finish. In 10 games, caught 31 passes for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns.

