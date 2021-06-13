Four-star prospect loves the offer from a dream school

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Andre Greene knew that if he performed well in Clemson’s camp last week, he would probably leave campus with an offer. Not only did Greene earn that offer, but Clemson also received a spot in Greene’s top group.

The heavily recruited Greene came into the camp without a Clemson offer, but it didn’t take long for Dabo Swinney and receivers coach Tyler Grisham to watch Greene in action and extend an offer in the middle of the indoor practice facility.

Before Greene left campus for an official visit this weekend at Georgia, Swinney let him know he wanted him to be a part of his high-powered receiving corps of the future.

“I was really excited to get the Clemson offer,” Greene said. “Like many others, it was one of my dream schools growing up. It does mean a lot knowing they are very selective in who they offer and the few wide receivers they have offered. Clemson has the total package in facilities, academics, etc. But many schools have great facilities, etc. I was more impressed with the people and the consistent message from everyone. Everyone is definitely on the same page and that’s important.”

Greene said he and Grisham have developed a strong relationship during the recruiting process, and that’s a major reason he’ll give Clemson plenty of consideration now that he has the offer.

“Getting in there in person and spending a lot of time getting to know him better was an awesome experience,” said Greene. “Coach talked about how well I run routes, my physicality and size, ability to go up and get the ball, strong hands, footwork, etc. But one thing that he said really stood out to him about me was my personality and engagement.”

Greene has had a top 15 of Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Virginia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Clemson wasn’t on the list because there was no offer. That, of course, has changed now, and the Tigers will be a factor moving forward.

“After my visits, my family and I will sit down to discuss them all,” he said. “Clemson wasn’t in my top 15 initially because I didn’t have an offer. But I would definitely say I was impressed and it was a very good visit.

Greene has also visited Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M unofficially. After his Georgia visit this weekend, he is scheduled for North Carolina next weekend and Oregon June 23rd. He has an unofficial visit to Florida State on June 26th and one to Penn State on July 26th. And he has a fourth official visit set with Notre Dame on October 1st.

Greene is a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 22 receiver nationally in the 247Sports Composite. In only three games this spring, Greene caught 12 passes for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns.