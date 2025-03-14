Four-star GA wideout details Elite Retreat, top competitors in recruitment

Four-star GA wideout Ryan Mosley details Elite Retreat, top competitors in recruitment

Ryan Mosley’s of Carrollton (GA) recruitment will be taking a significant step down the road. The four-star product was on campus for the Elite Retreat, and has been considered a priority for quite some time. He’s been at Clemson for gameday visits, and his stock continues to rise as a national prospect. Recently, Mosley competed in the Under Armour camp in Atlanta, and was considered a top performer among those who attended. At the time, he confirmed with TigerNet that he would attend the Elite Retreat, adding that Clemson was a top school in his recruitment. Fast forward to March, and the weekend trip was a successful visit. "It went good,” Mosley said. “A lot of good people there...Coach Dabo (Swinney), Coach Grisham, all the coaches, I love the coaches. They took a couple of receivers this weekend in the '26 class. They are only taking one more." To secure Mosley’s pledge, there is some competition for his services. Georgia is considered the favorite to land him, with South Carolina working heavily to sway him out of state. Shane Beamer’s sales pitch to Mosley is straightforward. If he heads their way, he believes he can be a game changer to their program. "I just talked to Coach Beamer today," Mosley said. "I'm still loving the communication with them, so I'm ready to get back up there for a spring practice. Their message is, if I come into their program, I can change it, just being that guy." South Carolina will have Mosley back on campus to watch a spring practice on March 21st. The Gamecocks’ pursuit has been very active, making the race for the Carrollton native a race between in-state foes, as well as the Bulldogs looming over the entire process. After the spring, he feels like he will have enough information to determine which school is the leader of the pack. Mosley also has unofficial visits set with Texas A&M (March 27th), Florida (April 4th), Florida State (April 5th), Tennessee (April 7th), Alabama (April 8th), and Penn State (April 18th). As for his official visits, Mosley has Penn State (May 16th), Georgia (May 23rd), South Carolina (May 30th), Texas A&M (June 6th), and Nebraska (June 13th).

