Four-star corner prospect leaning towards Clemson after visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

A top 4-star cornerback target has the Tigers in his top three after visiting last weekend.

Clemson put on a show both the fans and recruits in last weekend’s win over NC State. The night game in Death Valley drew several top prospects, and one of the key unofficial visitors was 2024 CB Asaad (BJ) Brown (6-0 178) of Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith.

It was his second visit to Clemson but his first game there. This time he brought his mother with him so she could see what he had seen earlier, and to meet with head coach Dabo Swinney and corners coach Mike Reed.

“I really enjoyed their pregame, how they get on the bus and come around and run down the Hill,” Brown said. “I really enjoyed talking to Coach Swinney. The individual talk I had with him and my family tells me what Clemson has to offer, and that was cool. Overall, it was just a great visit. I’m glad my mom was able to see it because she didn’t come when I came in June, so this was her first time actually coming on campus with me and seeing everything.”

Brown added that Swinney and Reed have designed an enticing plan for him.

“They have said if I choose Clemson I would definitely get on the field if I put that work in,” Brown said. “I see they have corners, but I see they rotate their corners in a lot. That’s actually a good thing. That’s one of the things I’m looking at.”

As for what Reed has said he likes about him, Brown said it’s his body-type that has the coach most excited.

“I guess I’m long,” Brown said. “I got an 80-inch wingspan, so I’m able to play zone and man. I can play both coverages, and that was something he said he liked in my film.”

Brown appears to be on the fast track to a commitment, and the visit Saturday placed the Tigers in the team to beat position.

“They are in my top three. Clemson, Mississippi State and LSU,” Brown said. “I plan on coming back to Clemson in November. I think we might have a bye our first week in the playoffs, so if we have a bye that’s the week I’m coming to Clemson. I’m going to LSU November 5th when they play Alabama, and Mississippi State, I think I’m going to go there toward the end of October. I’ve been to LSU, but I haven’t been to Mississippi State.”

“Truthfully, I’m leaning more towards Clemson,” he continued. “Being that that’s going to be home for the next three to four years when I do go to school, I just want to make sure that I give myself the option of looking at everything at there. He (Reed) told me there are three corners: myself, Omillio Agard and Tavoy Feagin. What I was told, I guess they are banking on myself and possibly Omillio, or myself and Feagin.”

Brown said that trip he will make to Clemson in November could be the time when he makes that commitment to Swinney and Reed.

Last season, Brown totaled 55 tackles with 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.