Four-star Clemson RB commit David Eziomume playing the part of Georgia recruiter

David Eziomume says Georgia has the best athletes in the country, and he’s doing everything in his power to make sure that the top players in the Peach State wind up at Clemson. Eziomume is a 4-star 2024 running back out of Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb who committed to Clemson back on March 1st. Since then, he’s done everything in his power to recruit to his recruiting class. The 6-1, 205-pounder has joined with Jefferson (GA) 5-star linebacker Sammy Brown to form a dynamic recruiting duo as the pair recruits the rest of the 2024 class. He’s since drawn the moniker of “Chef David.” “It started during our official visit weekend,” Eziomume said. “After that we just started getting all of these commits. It just came from being around all of those guys. They kind of got on me and stuff and they started calling me Chef David. They basically said I'm cooking it up. Because I would reach out to all my guys. “I'm just basically the main man. I'm going to talk to the recruits, see how they're feeling. I knew Ricardo (Jones) was committing even before he was committing. I probably knew Ricardo was committing probably the official visit. We sat down on the bus. I think we were coming back from Coach Swinney's dinner. We were just talking. And it was between us and Florida State. But I could see he had the vision I had for Clemson, but it was just small things like that. So basically, they called me Chef David, because I know what's cooking.” Six of Clemson’s 13 commits hail from Georgia. “I feel like that's mainly important, because you do know that Georgia breeds the best athletes,” Eziomume said. “And we do have some guys in Georgia that we're still trying to snag, such as Mike Matthews. I'm not done with that kid. I'm pretty sure it's between us and Tennessee. But overall, it's just little things like that. Knowing that in-state you're going to play with some of the greatest, it's a big factor.” Eziomume wants to be a resource for the players who haven’t yet committed. “For me, it's just honestly, I'm like, ‘Yeah, you guys understand I'm not going to force you.’ I'm not trying to basically change their opinion on anything, but I do give them background information,” he said. “And these kids are smart. They do know what's great about Clemson and they do know everything that Clemson has going for it. So, it's just like there's no other better factor than that.”

