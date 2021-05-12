Former Tigers Boyd, Wallace playing a role for Mauldin DB prospect

Two former Tigers are helping recruit a safety prospect out of nearby Mauldin.

Randy (Deuce) Caldwell (6-1 210) out of Mauldin (SC) is a 3-star 2022 safety prospect whose offer list continues to grow. Caldwell has scheduled an unofficial visit with Clemson for June 1st, the first day 2022 prospects can get out and visit schools again. Caldwell does not yet have a Clemson offer, but he’s been talking with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn a good bit -- and feels good about where he stands with them.

“I feel like an offer is coming,” Caldwell said. “They have been telling me I fit like an Isaiah Simmons type of player, a Sam, Will, Nickel type of player who can play in the box, have at least 10 tackles a game, but can drop back in coverage and have at least 5 PBUs and an interception a game. I’m just trying to fit that role of Isaiah Simmons. I really look up to him because I feel like we play alike. He was a big, athletic kid who played on both sides of the ball, and I play on both sides of the ball now. I just really look up to him with everything he does.”

Caldwell has offers from Minnesota, Baylor, North Carolina, West Virginia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, UCF, East Carolina, Ole Miss, USF, Coastal Carolina and others. A Clemson offer, however, would shake up things in his recruiting.

“It would mean a lot,” Caldwell said. “My recruiting started off real slow. I got my first two offers in tenth grade. At the beginning of my junior season, I picked up two more offers. It’s taking off as of right now. An offer from Clemson would mean a lot. It’s a home-state offer, hometown offer. I’m big big on being the hometown hero. An offer from Clemson would boost my recruitment and my rankings a lot.”

Caldwell said besides his conversations with the Clemson coaches, he’s also talking with two former Tigers who yield a lot of respect for their careers there.

“I’ve been keeping a close relationship with coach Venables, coach Conn and been in on a lot of phone calls with the different coaches on the defensive side of the ball. I’ve been staying in close contact with them,” Caldwell said. “I told them how I now a lot of people that played at Clemson. Tajh Boyd, I have a real close relationship with him. K’Von Wallace, I have a real close relationship with him. I’ve been talking to them a lot and talking to the coaching staff a lot and building a great relationship with the coaching staff.”

Last season Caldwell had 38 tackles with two pass breakups. He also scored seven offensive touchdowns. As a sophomore, he had 59 tackles with four tackles for loss, four interceptions and five passes broken up.

Caldwell, who also plays basketball for Legacy Charter in Greenville, is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 16 prospect in South Carolina.