For the love of the game: Marcus Tate learns from knee injury

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Marcus Tate’s injury and subsequent time away rekindled his love for the game, and he will never again take playing football for granted. Last November, the Tigers were on their way to dismantling Miami 40-10 in Death Valley when Tate went down with a knee injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season and spring practice. "I tore my MCL, my MPFL (medial patellofemoral ligament) - because my kneecap fell out and went back in - and then I tore a part of my patella," Tate told us last week. "It was pretty intense, but the way I looked at it is like, it's something I had to deal with. If I had a bad attitude about it, I know I wouldn't have gotten back the way I did." The time away from the game allowed Tate, who has started in 19 of his 24 career games, to watch plenty of film and find the love he has for the game of football. "One thing I needed to work on was my aggressiveness," he said. "I saw it more last year. I just want to build upon it. And that's just my mentality. It's just finishing every rep and putting them in the ground. And just doing that consistently. I really love football and getting injured really gave me the opportunity to find my love for the game and never take it for granted. "My focus is way better than it has been the previous two years just because of this. So I knew I really had to take advantage of the opportunity to get better and really just focus on my rehab. That's what it allowed me to do." Tate, who says he’s finally healthy, is receiving a crash course in Garrett Riley’s Air Raid offense, and so far he likes what he sees. "It's more creative. We're getting our playmakers the ball in the space more often,” Tate said. “So it really takes a lot of pressure off for the O-line because we have a lot lighter boxes, I ain't gonna lie. I just think the tempo is faster, and. We're able to play more aggressive and more free in this offense. We have more say in what we're doing in pass protection." Tate will be blocking for two of his closest teammates in running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah. Shipley led the team in rushing last season with 1,182 yards, while Mafah rushed for 515 rushing yards. Shipley also led the team in touchdowns with 15, and both maintained an impressive average of over five yards per carry, with Shipley at 5.6 yards and Mafah at 5.3 yards per carry. Tate said he loves blocking for two players he considers good friends. “It's a blessing for me," he said. "Will and Phil are my best friends. They were my roommates for the last two years, and I'll do anything for them. When I'm blocking for them, it's not just doing my job because I want to make sure they're safe. I want to see them succeed. I love them boys to death. "If you talk to Phil, Phil's real mellow. He's going to talk to you with a soft voice, but he doesn't play like it. And Ship, he got that pit bull mentality. He's coming at you, attacking, loud. I love it. He gets me going, and I try to match his energy every day. So yeah, definitely two different personalities."

