Football Practice Observations: Electricity makes its way to the practice fields

CLEMSON – Clemson’s players are in full pads, and the new coaches are in full coaching mode. The Clemson football team practiced again Thursday as the Tigers prepare to take on Kentucky in the Gator Bowl in two weeks. Media members were allowed to watch the first few practice periods, and there were some notable observations. Sorry for the lateness – one of us had to attend an elementary school Christmas musical before arriving back home. So let’s get started with injuries. *Tight end Jake Briningstool was in a yellow (non-contact) jersey, while wide receiver Antonio Williams (green, limited) and offensive lineman Marcus Tate (yellow) are still making their way back from injury. Wide receiver Tyler Brown was in green, while wide receiver Ronan Hanafin was in a boot and had that leg on a scooter. Wide receiver Brannon Spector was also sporting a green jersey. *Two of the most vocal coaches on the field in the media viewing period continue to be new offensive line coach Matt Luke and defensive ends coach Chris Rumph, and both liked what they were seeing out of their new units. Luke was high energy as he rolled through those reps up and down the offensive line. He doesn't pause too often, but he did pay extra attention to his starting group after some reps, including Blake Miller, Tristan Leigh, and Will Putnam, on some finer points. Luke is especially noteworthy - even when he blows the whistle, his body jolts as if he’s been struck by a small bolt of lightning. Even though he said he wasn’t changing much before the bowl, this observer gets the feeling he is desperate to go back to basics with these guys and do a full reboot. He’s placing hands on them and physically moving them around, to his tempo and his structure. He was overheard to tell his group, “We aren’t going to tippy-toe!!” No one would accuse him of walking softly. Rumph is the same way, and you can tell both are setting expectations for their groups. Rumph said, “We’re burning daylight, we’ve got butts to kick!” He then rolled into, “Violent shoulders!! Violent shoulders!! Violent shoulders!!” One observer, slightly more poetic than I am, said, “It’s like they’ve only had candles for illumination for their entire lives, and now they’ve been introduced to electricity.” Indeed, the excitement is palpable. *Will Shipley was the first through on drills and another coach on technique after RB coach CJ Spiller's instruction. He is trying to bring along the younger running backs.

