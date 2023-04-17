Florida edge rusher recaps Clemson spring game visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

As a batch of visiting recruits exited the field and through the visitor’s tunnel following Saturday’s spring game, Elias Williams stood out because of his large frame. It turns out that the Clemson visit stood out for Williams. Williams (6-4 240) of Hudson (FL) is a three-star edge rusher who currently boasts 18 offers. Hudson sits about 40 minutes north of Tampa on I-75, and Williams made the long ride to Clemson over the weekend to visit for the first time and meet with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. Williams said he and Hall are just getting their relationship cranked up, and things are off to a good start. He especially enjoyed being at Clemson for the spring game. “We got there and hopped on the buses, and I got a little tour of the facility, and I’d have to say it’s probably one of the nicest facilities I have seen,” Williams said. “You can see the amount of care that they put in to give their athletes the best treatment they can possibly have to up their game in every single way. Their fanbase is crazy. That’s like the most I think I’ve seen. The stands were packed.” Williams has offers from Florida State, Miami, UCF, Kansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Louisville, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Liberty, among others. He’s hoping Hall and the Tigers won’t take too long to follow suit. “From my understanding, they are really interested in me,” Williams said. “I talked to Coach Hall, and he likes everything he’s seen on film. When I saw him in person, I was the right size. He’s coming down this spring and he wants to see me in action, see if the film isn’t lying. We just recently started building up this bond. I’ve been in contact with Coach Hall a couple of days. Now after seeing them, and I might be a priority for them, it definitely puts them up on my list.” Williams has also visited Miami, UCF, Florida State and USF. He has official visits scheduled with Liberty June 2nd and UCF two weeks later. Last season, Williams was in on 56 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He alsp plays basketball and as a junior, averaged 10.1 points per game and over eight rebounds per game. Had a great time at Clemson spring game !!!!@coachski_ pic.twitter.com/kHemBeSpYh — Elias williams (@Elias59361169) April 17, 2023

Features Breaking Daily Digest