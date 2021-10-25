Florida defensive lineman excited about seeing Tigers up close this weekend

Kissimmee (FL) Osceola 2023 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc has built a strong relationship with the Clemson defensive staff over the course of his recruitment. After picking up an offer from the Tigers on September 15th, LeBlanc is now set to make the trip to Death Valley this weekend to see the Clemson defense up close.

LeBlanc is regarded as one of the top prospects in the ’23 class, currently ranked as the No. 21 player overall and the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. The 4-star is listed at 6-4, 250-pounds, possessing the size and strength to line up at multiple positions along the defensive line. Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive coordinator Brent Venables are handling the recruitment of LeBlanc, and the Clemson staff sees LeBlanc as a candidate to come in and contribute early.

“I mainly talk to Coach Bates and Coach Venables. They are great people and always checking in and being consistent in this process,” LeBlanc told TigerNet. “The main thing they are saying is I can come in and play right away because of the way I play. I’ll be ahead of most kids because I have the skillset of his guys that he has right now.”

LeBlanc’s offer list has grown to over 40 schools, with schools like Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma standing out early. Picking up the Clemson offer was big for LeBlanc, and the Tigers look to be one of the contenders for the elite pass rusher.

“It’s a huge part of my recruitment,” he said of the Clemson offer. “It’s a great feeling. I knew the coaches for so long and to finally get the opportunity is a great feeling.”

LeBlanc’s explosiveness and strength have coaches trying to decide whether he would contribute most at the tackle or end position at the college level. What does LeBlanc feel are his strengths on the field?

“My strengths are that I can play any positions on the defensive line,” LeBlanc said. “All of the coaches just say that you belong here mainly.”

LeBlanc will be on campus Saturday for Clemson’s matchup against Florida State, his first trip back to Clemson since attending the Dabo Swinney camp on June 2nd. What does LeBlanc like about Clemson heading into the visit? And what will LeBlanc be looking for in Clemson and other schools as he continues to take visits?

“Mainly everything stands out to me,” LeBlanc said of his impression of Clemson. “And the little things, like who can develop me, the relationships, and mainly the strength coaches.”