Florida cornerback looking to make an impression on March visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has dispensed just five offers for the 2023 recruiting cycle, but he has a few other prospects he wants to see in person starting in March.

One of those is 2023 cornerback Braeden Marshall (5-11 180) of Lake Mary (FL). He will make his first-ever visit to Clemson March 5th, and Marshall won’t be shocked if he leaves Clemson with an offer from Reed.

“I feel very close with them and something like that could happen,” Marshall said. “Coach Reed and Coach (DeAndre) McDaniel have built a big relationship with me and my family. They spoke highly about me and highly about Clemson, and that’s why I’m taking a visit there. They want me there, so I can see it happening.”

The Tigers are losing two NFL-caliber corners in Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth. Both could cover, but what also made them special was their ability to tackle. Marshall believes he falls into that category.

“I can cover, and not only can I cover, I can tackle,” Marshall said. “A lot of people that cover don’t have the ability to tackle, so they like how I’m a diverse player. I pride myself in that, but I also pride myself in my cover abilities. Coach Reed said my tackling ability is what separates me from other players. I could play multiple positions as a defensive back.”

Marshall said to him there are a couple of very appealing factors about Clemson that have piqued his interest at this point.

“The history, and the coaching staff is a great coaching staff,” Marshall said. “Coach Reed, what he’s been preaching to not just me but to my family, he believes in faith, and he’s big on building a relationship. And not only being a football player but becoming a man off the field. He’s really big on building that in his players.”

Marshall has plenty of major offers to choose from already. He’s not quite ready to name a lead group, and an offer from Clemson would shake things up some.

“It will probably change a lot,” Marshall said. “Depending on how the visit goes, they’ll probably be in my top ten schools which I will drop on my birthday (May 10th). It would mean a lot to me, especially since it’s Clemson. It could shake some things up.”

Marshall also holds offers from Minnesota, Liberty, Penn State, Indiana, Louisville, UCF, Northwestern, Coastal Carolina, Pitt, Cincinnati, Boston College, TCU, West Virginia, Nebraska, Iowa State, Maryland, South Florida and Virginia.

In January he visited Penn State, Florida State and UCF. He’s also planning to visit North Carolina, Louisville and Northwestern in March. Marshall said he’d like to take his official visits this summer and then make his decision.

Marshall had 28 tackles with four interceptions while breaking up 12 passes last season.