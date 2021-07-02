Five-star prospect says Clemson is "a powerhouse" for wide receivers

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter

Clemson has gone back to Florida for their targets in the 2023 class at wide receiver, offering two of the best receivers from the Sunshine State. One of those targets released his top schools in June, and Clemson has positioned itself in the top-10 for another elite playmaker.

Brandon Inniss picked up a Clemson offer on June 5th, the same day that the 5-star receiver made the trip to Clemson for a visit. Inniss is currently ranked as the No. 7 player overall and the No. 1 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the ’23 class. The talented target from Fort Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage included Clemson in his top schools, along with Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and USC.

Inniss has been recruited by wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables identified Inniss as a potential Clemson offer during Inniss’ freshman year while on a recruiting trip to see current Clemson offensive lineman Marcus Tate, and the Tigers’ staff continues to build the relationship with the 5-star receiver.

“I talked to Coach Venables first and then I started talking to Coach Grisham. The first time Coach Venables talked to me, he was coming down to talk to Marcus Tate and he saw me there,” Inniss told TigerNet. “He was telling me he likes my game and that he would keep an eye on me, and he did. And Coach Grisham loves how I play and how I can play all over the field at outside receiver and in the slot.”

Inniss has had a busy month of June, taking visits to Miami, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Clemson, FIU, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. What does Inniss like about Clemson that makes them a top-10 school for him?

“Clemson is a big powerhouse for receivers,” he said. “They produce guys in the NFL at every position and not just wide receiver, and that’s my ultimate goal. Clemson will definitely be one of my top schools when it all comes down to it. The campus is amazing. Coach Venables has talked to me a lot about education and being prepared for life after football.”

Inniss has collected over 30 offers in his recruitment, and the 5-star will be looking for a place where he can showcase his talents early on in college.

“I feel like wherever I can come in and play and play right away and get better and get myself ready for the next level, then that will be the school I’m at,” he said. “But I know I’ve got to earn that. Another thing is trust and communication between me and the coaches. And just a family environment and where I feel like I’m at home.”

Inniss is a very polished receiver, and at 6-1, 190-pounds, Inniss is athletic enough to line up at multiple positions on the field and present a mismatch. What do coaches like about Inniss? And what does Inniss feel makes him a big-time receiving threat?

“The most common thing I hear is they like how I’m versatile,” Inniss said. “On offense, I can move from outside to the slot and I can line up at running back and motion out of the backfield. I used to play running back, so I can go to running back. And a couple of things that I like about my game is what I bring to the game and the energy I bring to the field. Just from a leader standpoint, if I come to the sideline and see one of my receivers are down I will go over and pick them up. And my hands and catching in traffic. I could work on a lot of things.”

Inniss has been clocked at a 4.6-40 and has a vertical jump of 36 inches. Inniss stands out on film as a tremendous route runner and creates a ton of space from defenders. He was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after bringing in 10 touchdowns and racking up close to 1,000 yards in the 2020 season at TRU Prep Academy. Inniss has also been named as an All-American Bowl participant.