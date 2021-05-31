Five-star Longhorns commit set to visit Clemson

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the nation’s top running backs in the 2023 class has already announced a commitment, but the 5-star plans on getting out to visit some of the top schools in the country. As Clemson prepares to kick off hosting some of the top players in the upcoming recruiting classes, the Tigers will be one of the schools the elite back is set to visit in a busy month of June.

Rueben Owens is currently committed to in-state Texas, announcing so in February. Owens is still solid in his commitment, but the 5-star from El Campo (TX) plans on getting out to visit Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. Owens will be on campus at Clemson from June 2-3, and the Tigers are hoping to make a lasting impression on the 5-star back.

Owens has been hearing from co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and running backs coach CJ Spiller, and both coaches are excited to see Owens in-person.

“They like what they have been seeing and they want me to come out to see the place and do a little working,” Owens told TigerNet. “Coach Tony Elliott and coach Spiller have talked to me once or twice, so the relationship is just beginning.”

Owens is a rising junior, and Clemson is preparing to start sending out offers to the ’23 class. Owens says he is still firm in his Texas commitment, but his upcoming visits will give him the chance to ensure that he made the right decision.

“My recruitment is open,” Owens said. “I’m just a sophomore. I’m visiting schools to make sure I’m making the right decision.”

Getting out to see some of the heavyweights in college football will give Owens the chance to learn more about the schools that he has been in talks with for so long. What will Owens be looking for from Clemson and other schools on his visits?

“I know a little about Clemson, but I want to learn more and see the facilities and meet the coaching staff,” he said. “I’m mostly looking for a healthy overall culture. And the coaching staff. I want coaches who are life coaches first. A great family culture in the school, and football wise I want to be pushed to be the greatest. I know I have it in me, it’s just going to take a lot of work and focus.”

Owens has been learning more about Clemson from Elliott and Spiller, but a visit will give him a chance to see everything they have been telling him about for himself. So far, Owens feels like Clemson checks the boxes for what he is looking for.

“That’s why I’m working on trying to come up there for a workout because I think so from the outside,” Owens said about Clemson being contender for his services. “I want to come in-person to see if it’s a good fit for me coach-wise and culture.”

Owens is currently listed as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite rankings for the ’23 class, coming in as the No. 24 player in the nation and the No. 2 running back. Owens ran for over 1500 yards in his sophomore campaign at El Campo High School, adding 22 touchdowns on the ground and 1 touchdown receiving. At 5-11, 187-pounds, Owens shows the ability to run between the tackles and has the burst to outrun defenders in the secondary for long runs.

Owens was named the 2019 Texas District 13-4A-I Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, and the 2020 Texas District 12-4A-I Offensive MVP in his sophomore season.