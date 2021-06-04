Five-star linebacker recaps "super welcoming" visit to Swinney camp

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the top players in the 2023 class released his top schools in March, with Clemson included in the eleven schools listed. The 5-star picked up the Clemson offer on June 1st and was on campus the next day to check out the Tigers.

Peter Woods is currently listed as the No. 2 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama. The 6-5, 260-pound defensive lineman from Alabaster (AL) Thompson's top schools had Clemson included in a group with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and USC. Thompson was on campus Wednesday, and the 5-star received a warm welcome from the moment that he arrived.

“They were super welcoming, and they stayed consistent from the time I walked in the door to the time I walked out,” Woods told TigerNet.

Woods has built a strong relationship with the Clemson coaching staff, and the Tigers’ staff believes that Woods can be an impact player early.

“Just to stay true to the process. They see me as a guy who can come in and make waves early, but I have to do my part and keep progressing and maintaining the things I do well,” Woods said of Clemson’s message to him. “The offer meant a lot to me! It’s something that I’ve been talking about with the coaches for a while, and it was great actually happening.”

Woods can contribute at defensive end or defensive tackle, with the size and strength to wreak havoc all along the line of scrimmage.

“They said they would utilize my versatility, so I would play end and tackle,” he said. “Much like how Bryan Breese and Myles Murphy play.”

Woods’ first visit on his tour of college campuses went to Clemson, and visits to Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Auburn are also lined up for the 5-star lineman. What stood out to Woods on his visit to Clemson?

“I was really interested in their program that dealt with life after football,” he said. “It made me think a lot about how I can better myself before people who might take a chance on me in life.”

With recruits now on the road and visiting schools, prospects are getting the opportunity to meet coaches that they have been learning about for months. What will Woods be looking for as he learns about each school’s football program?

“Just a true genuine relationship with the players and staff.”