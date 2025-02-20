Five Tigers who can take a step forward this spring

Five Clemson Tigers who can take a step forward this spring

Spring practice begins in a little over a week, and jobs are there for the taking. Who are five players that have a chance to take a step forward this spring? The Tigers start spring practice next Friday, and this is a veteran team with returning starters at several positions. But there are spots where jobs are available, on offense, defense, and special teams, and the spring is a chance for those players to shine. Linebacker Sammy Brown OK, so Brown was really good as a true freshman last season. He earned Freshman All-America honors from nearly every presenting outlet for his debut season in 2024 and joined T.J. Parker (12.5 in 2023), Myles Murphy (12.0 in 2020), Anthony Simmons (11.0 in 1995), Xavier Thomas (10.5 in 2018), Tyler Davis (10.0 in 2019) and Shaq Lawson (10.0 in 2013) as the seventh Clemson player to record double-digit tackles for loss as a true freshman. Brown enters 2025 credited with 87 tackles (11.5 for loss), five sacks, and four pass breakups in 444 defensive snaps over 14 games (six starts), and his 87 tackles as a freshman in 2024 were the most by a Clemson freshman since Anthony Simmons' freshman-school-record 150 tackles in 1995. So why is he on this list? Because that starting job is now his, and along with the job come expectations. Head coach Dabo Swinney was effusive in his praise for Brown, but also said there was room to grow with gap integrity and making sure he’s always in the right place. A better Brown (again, he was really good last season) means the defense is better. Running back David Eziomume When Eziomume stepped on campus, there were those around the program who thought he might have a chance to earn a backup spot for Phil Mafah. Instead, he redshirted, carried the ball 10 times (for 62 yards), and played just 36 snaps. Jay Haynes earned the second-most snaps out of the running backs (but just 43 carries) as the coaches rode Mafah to the bitter end. However, Haynes is out this spring recovering from a knee injury and this is Eziomume’s time to shine. He still has to hold off converted wide receiver Adam Randall and freshman Gideon Davidson, with Keith Adams Jr. and Jarvis Green also in the mix, so saying this spring is important is an understatement. Tight end Olsen Patt-Henry Patt-Henry has played for two seasons and enters 2025 with 12 career receptions for 163 yards in 335 offensive snaps over 20 career games (one start). His biggest contribution has been as a blocker in the running game, but he’s had a few bright moments in the pass game. Now he has a talented redshirt freshman in Christian Bentancur breathing down his neck, and another freshman (Logan Brooking) has a ton of potential. Josh Sapp and Markus Dixon will also vie for playing time, but if Patt-Henry can show during the spring that he can be a starter, it gives the freshmen time to develop. Punter Jack Smith Clemson didn’t get enough out of this spot a year ago as Aidan Swanson finished dead last (out of the players that qualified). Now it’s up to Smith to prove he can do the job. He enters his redshirt junior year with just five punts over four career games. His competition at the spot is two walk-ons in Brodey Conn and Will McCune (McCune joined the team in January of 2024), and neither of those has ever punted in a game. If Smith is inconsistent in the spring, would the coaches look at the next open portal window for a punter? It’s possible, and that’s why this spring is important for Smith. And the Tigers. S Ricardo Jones The Tigers lose R.J. Mickens and Khalil Barnes looks to man one of the two safety spots, but one of those places is wide open. Kylon Griffin has the experience, but the coaches are high on Jones and what he offers. Jones didn’t redshirt last season and accrued 146 snaps over 12 games. He was credited with 22 tackles, one sack, and one interception and now has a chance to take over a spot with a good spring. He has all the tools, and he flashed those tools with his interception at the goal line in the win over Appalachian State.

